Flutter Entertainment: why shares are up 72% to a six-week high

This update from Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), the owner of Paddy Power bookmakers, is something of a game of two halves, with trading performance up to mid-March and then since showing a stark contrast.

The coronavirus outbreak has had some sort of financial impact on the vast majority of companies, and Flutter is no exception.

The inevitable disruption to sporting events globally has had a material impact on the business over the last month, with group revenues having fallen by 32% and sports revenue by 46%, although there has been some mitigation on the latter given that horse racing in Australia and the US has continued.

Betting shops have been closed since mid-March, such that the PPB Retail division, which had been contributing 13% of overall revenues, is now providing nothing whatsoever.

From a broader perspective, although likely to be less of an issue in the short term given the current environment, the ongoing threat of intervention by either regulators or governments looms large.

Indeed, the gaming industry is a traditionally easy target for authorities needing to raise taxes and, on the other side of the epidemic, this could become a focus as governments look to repair their bruised financial positions following the major costs of the pandemic.

Furthermore, this is an intensely competitive industry, especially in the US where Flutter is building both a presence and a reputation.

Yet there are a number of positives for the business as a whole and, if the performance up until the middle of March can be resumed post-crisis, there is much to go for.