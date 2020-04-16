C-19 update: three companies beating the market

An air of calm over London markets was aided by Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Dunelm (LSE:DNLM) and Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO) today after the trio provided reassuring updates on life during the Covid-19 lockdown.

While their shares all rose, there was no bounce for PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) on the back of “exceptionally high demand” for its Carex hand wash and sanitiser gels. Challenges in sourcing packaging and raw materials mean the company hasn't been able to fully capitalise on the crisis, with uncertainty elsewhere meaning profits will be at the low end of consensus.

Providing forward guidance in this way is not an option for most companies, with today's latest wave of updates on Covid-19 still focused on liquidity and balance sheet strength.

Barratt Developments, for example, pointed out it had £450 million in cash, which is actually £70 million higher than the last time it reported in mid-March. This follows a further 1,349 housing completions since then, although with sales centres and construction sites now closed opportunities for further reservations and completions are limited.

Barratt still has access to £700 million of untapped credit facilities, while it is saving £100 million with the previously announced cancellation of its 9.8p a share interim dividend due to be paid on May 11.

Today's update helped its shares rise another 2% to 443p, having been as low as 364.7p last month. Analysts at UBS think a return to 625p is achievable, even if this is still a long way short of the multi-year high of more than 800p seen before the crisis.