FSCS boss on how to protect your money from Covid scams

In this special edition of the interactive investor podcast, news editor Sam Barker meets Caroline Rainbird, chief executive of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), to discuss the rise of financial scams.

Highlights

0:33 – why we’ve seen an increase in financial scams during the Covid-19 pandemic



4:40 – the areas of finance fraudsters are targeting most



8:37 – why there’s unlikely to be an end to financial scams being carried out on the public



12:15 – the likelihood of scams decreasing as the pandemic subsides



14:26 – what investors can do to keep themselves safe from scams