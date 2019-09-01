FSCS protection

Our structure

Interactive Investor Limited (Company number 04752535) is a privately owned company which owns and operates a number of different companies, including Interactive Investor Services Limited; and Moneywise publishing, which publishes both Money Observer and Moneywise.

How we are funded

The Interactive Investor group is 100% equity funded with no external debt. With net assets of more than £100 million, it is one of the largest retail brokers in the country. The group is majority owned by J.C. Flowers & Co, a leading private investment firm, with approximately $15 billion (£12 million) of capital invested and investments in 49 banks and financial companies across 16 countries.

Our service

In the UK the group operates an execution-only broker service under the interactive investor brand name, looking after more than £21 billion of assets on behalf of 300,000 customers. This service is provided by Interactive Investor Services Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Your legal agreement is with this company and your investments are registered in the name of Interactive Investor Nominee Services Limited.

Interactive Investor Services Limited does not operate as a bank, have any exposure to under-performing assets (including sub-prime) or lend any of the stock it holds for customers.