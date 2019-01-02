FTSE 100 starts 2019 with three-figure dive

After another grim start to a calendar year, the blue-chip index has staged a partial recovery, but what's causing the volatility and how should investors react? Lee Wild talks us through the action.

It felt like 2016 all over again early Wednesday, with the FTSE 100 plunging as much as 128 points, or 1.9% inside 30 minutes on the first trading day of 2019. A bounceback – now a common theme during this volatile period – has erased a chunk of the initial deficit, but things could still go either way.

Of course, January 2016 was a horror show for global stockmarkets, the groundwork done months before as investors fretted over the Chinese economy and global growth, then a first Federal Reserve interest rate increase since 2006.

The FTSE 100 ended 2015 at 6,242.30, but traded as low as 6,071 on 4 January 2016 – a one-day decline of 171 points, or 2.7%. It only bottomed on 11 February at 5,499.50 (still the lowest level over the past six years) for a total decline of 743 points, or 11.9%.

But while much has changed, the same threats remain. There will always be concerns around China's economy, long the catalyst behind a surge in global growth. And it's China that's triggered this New Year slump.

Official data out of the country shows manufacturing in contraction territory and at its weakest since the early 2016 stockmarket crash. It's considered significant enough to spook US futures markets which, at midday Wednesday, show the Dow Jones opening 300 points lower.

Problems in China quickly spill over into the mining sector which relies heavily on the country's thirst for natural resources to fuel economic growth. Glencore is down 4.7%, and Anglo American, Antofagasta and BHP each down around 3.8%.

The US rate tightening cycle, unwinding of QE, and president Trump's intervention will also remain critical for years. Now, we have a trade spat thrown into the mix for good measure, Brexit, and any number of banana skins – known, and perhaps yet unknown - waiting in the wings.