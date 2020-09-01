FTSE 100 struggles to keep up with global stock markets

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

August was a good month for most stock markets around the world.

In the US, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 set new all-time highs. The S&P 500 went up by 7%, its best August for more than 30 years, and it is now showing a gain of 8.3% since the beginning of the year. The Nasdaq did even better, gaining 9.6% in August, and it is now up more than 30% this year. Both indices benefited from the ongoing success of the giant technology companies as well as general optimism regarding the development of vaccines and treatments for Covid-19.

