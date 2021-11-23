The FTSE 250 pair making the most of tailwinds
23rd November 2021 13:31
Loading
Share on
Consumers are feeling the pinch, but Pets at Home and Telecom Plus look well placed to weather the storm.
Pets at Home (LSE:PETS) and Utility Warehouse owner Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP) are making the most of favourable pandemic-driven trends after they soared in value in the FTSE 250 index today.
Their shares jumped 7% and 11% respectively after results-day performances that contrasted sharply with the experience of investors at AO World (LSE:AO.), where supply chain and inflation pressures triggered a second profits warning in two months.
While some of AO's issues have also affected Pets at Home, these have been outweighed by tailwinds created by strong growth in pet ownership during previous lockdowns.
- AO World shares: a proper white-knuckle ride
- Get £100 cashback when you switch to an ii ISA in November. Terms apply
Today's half-year results showed revenues up 18% to £677.6 million and underlying profits up 77.2% to £70.2 million. There was no change to full-year guidance, but the shares jumped 30.4p to 488.6p as the retailer indicated its performance will be towards the top of City expectations.
Aided by self-help measures, the business now sees a pathway to £2.3 billion of customer revenues in the medium term compared to the £1.4 billion achieved last year.
Chief executive Peter Pritchard said the business “has never been more robust”. He added: “Our pet-care strategy continues to deliver, we continue to take market share and improve spend per customer and the benefits of our investment in capacity and capability are really starting to deliver.”
Today's results continue a run of upgrades that has added 50% to broker Liberum's 2022 profits forecast since May last year.
Analyst Adam Tomlinson believes shares can reach 575p, adding: “A larger pet population gives us confidence that Pets' strong growth trajectory will continue over the medium term.”
He sees the 2022 price/earnings multiple of 19.4 times as being more than justified by the company's high quality growth, balance sheet strength and potential for special dividends.
- Insider: chiefs bet big money on recovery at FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks
- 10 FTSE 100 stocks with big dividends
- These six UK bank shares look cheap
An interim dividend of 4.3p is due to be paid on 7 January, representing a 72% jump on the previous year. As well as M&A opportunities, Pets at Home has previously pledged to consider special dividends or share buybacks as a potential use for surplus cash.
Telecom Plus maintained its dividend at 27p a share for payment on 17 December after reporting a resilient performance in the six months to 30 September, with revenues 6% higher at £371.3 million but adjusted profits £1.5 million lower at £26.2 million.
However, the biggest factor in today's 11% share price surge concerned the ongoing energy crisis after the company disclosed it signed over 15,000 net new customers in October as the industry consolidates. This compared with a rise of 3,289 to 660,700 across the first half.
The company does not advertise and instead relies on 'word of mouth' recommendations by existing customers, including from the 48,000 partners who make money by telling their friends and family about Utility Warehouse. Services also span broadband, mobile and insurance.
Telecom Plus is now forecasting an increase in customer numbers of 10% or 66,000 in the second half of the financial year, for an annualised growth rate of 20%. It is sticking by previous guidance that adjusted profit and dividends will be around £60 million and 57p a share respectively in the current year.
- 10 FTSE 100 stocks with big dividends
- Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)
Higher energy revenues and continued growth in the number of services taken should then feed through to a “material increase” in profits and cash generation in the 2023 year.
Peel Hunt said: “The energy market has fundamentally changed and we believe Telecom Plus business model is perfectly positioned. Bulb is the latest supplier to fall and more are likely to follow, providing a huge opportunity for Telecom Plus.”
The broker increased its pre-tax profits forecast by 8% and raised its target price from 1,450p to 1,650p, compared with today's level of 1,444p after a 148p increase.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.