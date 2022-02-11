FTSE for Friday and Nasdaq analysis too

With all the controversy about vaccines and masks, a decision to wear a different type of mask to a hospital appointment provoked some interesting results. Immediately recognised as, unlike in films, they don't hide your identity. More importantly, the nurses were in hysterics, the ward sister gleefully 'borrowing' the superhero mask for a staff meeting. It appears that the FTSE is also clearly wearing its own version of a superhero mask.

Witnessing a day, where the FTSE yet again did well, despite a backdrop of the Nasdaq down 2.3%, Wall St down by 1.5%, France down, and Germany flat, the UK market has continued to excel in the initial optimism that followed the pre-pandemic high being exceeded.

Unfortunately, the market is now facing the next major hurdle. It closed Thursday at 7,672 points, marginally below the previous high in January 2020 of 7,674 points. We'd be comfortable if Friday would again experience gains, if the UK index just managed a few points higher. However, the visual implication given by this behaviour may be of slight nerves in the marketplace. Even the day high, at 7,687 points, proved slightly below the previous high on the blue trend at 7,689 points. Perhaps we are being a little pedantic, but we are more than a little curious as to what level the FTSE will run out of steam, while it catches up with the previously flamboyant nature of other markets in the world.

The immediate situation for the FTSE 100 is pretty straightforward as movement above 7,688 points should next target recovery to an initial 7,714 with secondary, if bettered, at 7,770 points. If triggered, the tightest stop looks like 7,622 points.

Our alternate scenario allows weakness below 7,622 to provoke reversals to an initial 7,579 with secondary, if broken, a bottom of 7,613 points and, hopefully, a proper bounce. The index now needs below 7,380 to justify real panic.