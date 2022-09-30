FTSE for Friday: this is how low the FTSE 100 could go

At the end of a crazy week for financial markets, independent analyst Alistair Strang assesses the odds of further losses and how much further the leading UK index could fall.

This week has been utterly banana’s across the markets, not just the FTSE 100, lots of rises which proved fake and short-lived, some falls which appear uncertain and again, short-lived.

In an effort to throw some light on potential market directions, we took a look at Thursdays closing prices across a range of global indices. The results proved as illuminating as a worn out toothbrush:

Index Thursday Close Thursday Low Previous Low Conclusion Change % S&P 500 3645 3610 3623 Lower Low -0.36 Stoxx 50 3273 3249 3260 Lower Low -0.34 UK AIM 798 798 799 Lower Low -0.13 France 5676 5628 5653 Lower Low -0.44 Wall St 29237 28997 28953 Higher Low 0.15 Nasdaq 11169 11038 11167 Lower Low -1.17 Germany 11957 11866 11862 Higher Low 0.03 UK FTSE 6864 6829 6836 Lower Low -0.1

As can be seen in the table above, where markets closed Thursday with “Lower Lows”, the resultant percentage wasn’t entirely scary. Equally, on the two indices where the market closed with High Lows, the percentage improvement didn’t exactly set the heather on fire.

About the best we dare conclude from the above is fairly obvious, six out of eight markets achieved Lower Lows with the result we should really suspect some continuance of grotty market conditions.

The strange thing is, we’ve been suspecting the UK market shall bottom around 6,750 for some time, and the index is within a nod of achieving such a goal. To be honest, this suspected “bottom” is now being adjusted upward to around 6,783 points, thanks to the utterly insane market swings experienced in the last couple of sessions. But making matters worse, these insane swings also introduce a Plus or Minus 20 points against this potential bottom!

There’s another question we’d like to skip neatly past, but what happens if our original 6,750 level breaks?

It feels like the FTSE 100 shall continue to enjoy inflicting misery on traders as we expect a real bottom to make itself known at 6,500 points. It’s perhaps worth remembering that on a daily basis we scan many shares, and this week has seen a truly excessive number of UK stocks triggering downward movements.