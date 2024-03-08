Fund and investment trust ideas for how to build an ISA portfolio

Our Fundamentals video series aims to break down the barriers so investors can build and manage their own portfolios. Kyle Caldwell, collectives editor at interactive investor, provides practical pointers on how you can start investing in a stocks and shares ISA. Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA In episode one, Kyle runs through the three main investment types: shares, bonds and property. He explains how fund investors can gain exposure to each area, highlighting the different types of strategies.

Next, Kyle explains that when it comes to building a fund portfolio it is important to consider “core” holdings. These types of funds are those you can, in theory, invest in for the long term as they shouldn’t give you any nasty surprises. Kyle names funds that are considered core holdings.

In episode three, the focus is on funds that invest more adventurously. Such funds can add spice to a portfolio, but as Kyle explains it is important to keep a lid on risk. Kyle runs through various adventurous fund options.

At the other end of the risk spectrum are defensive funds that aim to protect capital when stock markets hit a rocky patch. Kyle explains how some funds are more cautiously invested, and names some examples.

In the final episode of the series, Kyle shares tips on how to build a fund portfolio. He explains why it is important to strike the right balance by having a mix of defensive, core and adventurous investments.

