Fund spotlight: WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity ETF

We have added WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity ETF (LSE:WCOB) to the interactive investor Super 60 list as a Specialist Low-Cost option. It offers investors a broad and diversified commodity exposure, covering major commodity sectors such as industrial metals, precious metals, energy and agriculture.

This ETF combines both passive and active investing. It aims to track the performance of the so-called rule-based index, the Optimised Roll Commodity, while looking to outperform the widely followed passive Bloomberg Commodity Index over the long term.

The fund is well positioned to benefit from the current market climate and potentially deliver higher real returns. Its effective cost management and lower risk profile gives the strategy a competitive advantage against other funds in the sector.

What does it invest in?

This ETF offers a very well-diversified exposure to a basket of commodities. Its holdings tend to show lower correlation between each other, which is very important. At sector level, the largest allocation is to agriculture, which is around 37%. The largest individual position is in gold (over 12%). Gold is traditionally viewed as a hedge in inflationary environment.

Performance

Fund/Index/Morningstar Category 08/05/2020 - 07/05/2021 08/05/2019 - 07/05/2020 08/05/2018 - 07/05/2019 08/05/2017 - 07/05/2018 08/05/2016 - 07/05/2017 WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity ETF 28.76 -8.04 -6.48 6.35 12.53 Bloomberg Commodity Index 33.00 -15.28 -6.51 5.12 10.90 EAA Fund Commodities - Broad Basket 36.36 -16.81 -8.25 9.61 7.50

Source: Morningstar. Total Return GBP.

Why should investors consider commodities?

Commodities are considered a good source of portfolio diversification. Commodities show low correlations with equities and bonds. In addition, the asset class has historically performed in line with the movement of inflation and, as such, is typically viewed as a good hedge against inflation, which has recently become more of a concern among investors.