Funds Fan: Scottish Mortgage’s private portfolio, commodities and why bonds are back
Sam Benstead and Richard Hunter discuss the biggest news item in the world of fund investing, including the outlook for company earnings as firms report their second-quarter results, and the alarming rise of private company allocations in some investment trusts, including Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT).
They also discuss the bond sector, where a sharp sell-off has led to yields that finally offer investors a respectable income. One casualty of falling bond prices has been the 60/40 portfolio, but the outlook for a mixed-asset strategy is now brighter, Sam and Richard argue.
Later in the podcast, Sam chats to Chris Korpan, who runs the JP Morgan Natural Resources fund. Investing in mining and oil stocks, it has had a great 2022 so far. However, its outlook is uncertain given falling commodity prices as investors weigh up the impact of a recession on raw material demand.
- Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks