Funds Fan: Scottish Mortgage’s private portfolio, commodities and why bonds are back

Sam Benstead and Richard Hunter discuss the biggest news item in the world of fund investing, including the outlook for company earnings as firms report their second-quarter results, and the alarming rise of private company allocations in some investment trusts, including Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT).

They also discuss the bond sector, where a sharp sell-off has led to yields that finally offer investors a respectable income. One casualty of falling bond prices has been the 60/40 portfolio, but the outlook for a mixed-asset strategy is now brighter, Sam and Richard argue.

Later in the podcast, Sam chats to Chris Korpan, who runs the JP Morgan Natural Resources fund. Investing in mining and oil stocks, it has had a great 2022 so far. However, its outlook is uncertain given falling commodity prices as investors weigh up the impact of a recession on raw material demand.