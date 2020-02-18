Glencore still hobbled by legal investigation

Misfiring Glencore (LSE:GLEN) shares served up more frustration for UK investors today, with better-than-expected annual results overshadowed by continued uncertainty on several fronts.

One of the biggest worries remains the US Department of Justice's ongoing investigation into Glencore's compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which has caused the commodities and trading giant's shares to underperform FTSE 100 index peers since 2018.

There have also been a series of challenges in the Democratic Republic of Congo, from where the company is at the forefront of production of cobalt used in batteries for electric vehicles.

A saturated market, however, caused an average 57% slide in cobalt prices last year and contributed to Glencore's decision to halt production at its Mutanda mine. This shutdown was one of a number of write-downs across coal, oil and copper assets behind a bottom-line loss of $404 million for 2019 — the company's first deficit in five years.

Weaker commodity prices were also responsible for a 26% drop in underlying earnings to $11.6 billion, with copper down 8%, zinc off 13% and thermal coal 27% lower on average. Glencore said this was despite supply/demand balances for most commodities being reasonably healthy, with copper, zinc and nickel markets particularly tightly balanced.

The overall earnings figure was stronger than City forecasts, with both the marketing and industrial divisions showing signs of progress over the second half of the year as the cobalt market rebalanced and coal operations benefited from growth in Asian thermal demand.

At the start of 2020, however, the market backdrop has been clouded further by the potential impact of coronavirus. Shares fell 3% today despite Glencore pointing out today that its defensive qualities had been shown over many cycles, due in part to its marketing activities as well as material exposure to precious metals.