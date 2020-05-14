Gold is top-performing asset class as Covid-19 and inflation fears prevail

Investors have piled into gold partly because of concern that central bank policies will lead to a surge in inflation. Are such fears justified?

Warren Buffett is often quoted as saying that to buy gold is to go “long on fear”. Judging from the performance of gold in recent months, investors have plenty of fears. Gold now trades at around $1,700 an ounce, roughly 30% higher than a year ago.

Gold funds have also performed well in the face of coronavirus. In the first 50 days of the UK being in lockdown, ES Gold and Precious Metals returned 55.7%. Ninety One Global Gold, BlackRock Gold & Generaland MFM Junior Gold also all provided returns of above 50% during that period, according to data from AJ Bell.

With the global economy in lockdown and no vaccine for coronavirus expected anytime soon, many investors have been fearful of what comes next. Historically, gold has provided an effective hedge against extreme market outcomes, so for many investors, topping up on the yellow metal has made sense.

However, Talib Sheikh, head of strategy at Jupiter’s Multi-Asset team, points out that there is also a more specific fear driving investors into gold: inflation.

Around the world central banks have launched once-unthinkably large bond-buying programmes to try and deal with the economic fallout of the virus. This has raised fears that currencies will become devalued or “debased”.

Sheikh notes: “Large amounts of stimulus being released into the economy by central banks across the world, both by printing money (quantitative easing) and deficit spending, have led to concern among investors that fiat currencies are weakening as a store of value.”

With gold seen as providing a hedge against inflation, it is an attractive investment to those worried about the adverse effect of central bank largess. However, investors should note that we have been here before.

When central banks first embarked upon quantitative easing programmes after the 2008 global financial crisis, there was widespread fear about inflation.

Books and articles warned of coming hyperinflation and bad historical comparisons with Germany’s Weimar Republic were made. All this sent gold into a rally.