A good value mid-cap share worth buying

So far, so bad... What's up with brands?

At the risk of oversimplifying, it used to be that we had a fairly limited choice of big brands, which the brand owners furiously advertised to brainwash us into loyalty. Two things seem to have changed that.

First, there are discount retailers who have introduced their own brands, usually aping the famous brands in terms of product and packaging. We've realised there isn't much difference except the price. Retailers can also offer much more choice on the Internet, which increases competition, and brand owners are having to learn new tricks to ensure their products get seen by customers.

Yikes! Good old PZ Cussons has been stymied here, it's been stymied there, it's being stymied everywhere! What is it doing about it?

After years of cost-cutting, it has decided that streamlining its supply chain, manufacturing, and administrative functions will not get it growing again. It has accepted the Nigerian economy will remain moribund for the foreseeable future and that people are not prepared to pay a premium for a famous brand, when a discounter's product does a perfectly good job.

It has launched a new strategy: to focus, scale and accelerate. That is, it will jettison less profitable brands, mostly in the food and nutrition and home care categories, and invest the proceeds in 10 high margin brands and three Nigerian joint ventures that are proving resilient, one manufactures fridges and washing machines, and the other two sell palm-oil based cooking oils and spreads.

Eight of the core 10 brands are in the personal care and beauty category, like Imperial Leather and Original Source, market leading soaps and shower gels, and St Tropez, the number one fake tan. Cussons believes we are still picky about what we spread on our skin.

So personal care and beauty is in, what's out?

As I said, household cleaning products and foods. The core 10 brands include only one brand in each of these categories: Rafferty's Kitchen, Australia's favourite baby food (30% market share), and Morning Fresh, its favourite washing up liquid (40% market share).

There are brands in every category at risk, many of them Nigerian. The big loser, though, could be milk, which is a bit embarrassing as PZ Cussons' two most recent acquisitions were the half of the Nutricima joint venture it didn't already own and five:am. Loss-making Nutricima manufactures milk based brands in Nigeria and fiva:am, an Australian yoghurt brand is not thriving either. In 2019, PZ Cussons' wrote off £22.3 million of intangible assets acquired with five:am in 2015. I suppose the good news is personal care and beauty are already responsible for nearly 60% of revenue, so PZ Cussons is focusing on its biggest and most profitable product category.