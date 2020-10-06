Great British Retirement Survey 2020: launch date announced

BRITAIN’S BIGGEST LENDER – BANK OF MUM AND DAD – MORE STRETCHED THAN EVER THIS YEAR

What a difference a year makes. When we launched our inaugural Great British Retirement Survey last year, we drew one of the most detailed portraits ever seen of the retirement landscape in the UK.

This year the numbers are even more impressive. Working in collaboration with global market research consultancy CoreData, we handled responses from more than 12,000 adults at all stages of the retirement journey.

You are invited to join interactive investor for the virtual launch of the Great British Retirement Survey 2020, at 3pm on 19 October 2020.

To sign up for the event, email myron.jobson@ii.co.uk and we will send you log-in details. Register by 13 October 2020 and we will send you afternoon tea for the occasion (please let us know if you have any dietary requirements).

The results will paint a detailed regional picture of the UK – both in the run-up to and during retirement. Ever wondered which region has the most money left over at the end of the month? Then there’s the region most likely to look after grandchildren, or have written a will, or actually look forward to retirement? All will be revealed.

Key overall findings for discussion include:

Generation bailout: the increase in parents helping their children financially this year

The dream of relocating in retirement lives on

Covid-19 has sabotaged pension plans

Unexpected life events wreck the pension plans of too many (from divorce, illness and more) and women are more likely to be affected

Anxiety about stock markets has escalated

Financial scams are widespread, and most victims are left out of pocket

Many couples still can’t talk to each other openly about money – and many have a ‘runaway fund’ – with some interesting regional variations

Pensions were not discussed in most divorcees’ settlements

Long-term care costs are a widespread concern for retired people

Investors are in the dark about ethical investing

The gender retirement gap

Passing on of wealth – the difficult balancing act for retirees

The event will be chaired by interactive investor’s Head of PR Jemma Jackson, with an introduction from ii CEO Richard Wilson. Other presentations will be from Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, Myron Jobson, Personal Finance Campaigner, and Rebecca O’Connor, who joins ii as Head of Pensions and Savings later this month from Royal London.

To register for the 3pm event on 19 October 2020, please email myron.jobson@ii.co.uk and we will send you log-in details.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.