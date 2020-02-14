Greggs taste test wins over our shares analyst

Source: The author’s phone

Because Greggs is not one of the 30 companies I follow most closely, I haven’t yet got an archive of historical data going back many years. Instead, I have extracted the data for 2018 and 2017 from the company’s latest annual report, and calculated the key financial ratios for the most recent period we have full financial data, the year to December 2018.

Enterprise value (£m) Year end Revenue Growth (1y) Adjusted Profit Growth Profit Margin Return on Capital Cash Conversion Gearing (incl. lease obligations Yield GRG Greggs 2,588 Dec-18 7% 9% 8.50% 14% 97% 46% 3%

Source: Calculations by the author from data in Greggs' 2018 annual report

These numbers are, of course, already out of date, as Greggs’ financial year concluded in December 2019. In January, the company gave investors a taste of what they can expect when it publishes preliminary results on 3 March and the annual report in April.

It’s been a fabulous year and the announcement reinforces the perception that Greggs is an admirable business. The announcement starts with a “special thank-you” to staff, who will by the time you read this have been paid a one-off bonus worth £7 million. Every year it shares 10% of profit with employees, and at least 1% of profit with the Greggs Foundation which supports good causes including free breakfasts for primary school children.

Greggs is sharing the spoils of its exceptional year, which should help retain inventive and courteous staff and secure long-term prosperity. It’s also returning surplus cash to shareholders, who will receive a special dividend for the second year running.

In numbers, Greggs says revenue increased 13.5% in 2019, helped by the fact that it had nearly a hundred more shops, but also by 9.2% revenue growth at established shops. Though I take a dim view of any company describing its sausage roll as “iconic”, Greggs says the vegan version, introduced in 2019, is hugely popular and demand is growing alongside demand for the traditional range. Greggs has plans to offer more dietary choices, including vegan doughnuts, in more outlets. The “once in a generation” investment programme embarked on six years ago and now near completion, will enable it to supply 2,500 shops, compared to 2,050 at the end of 2019.

There you go, I probably haven’t told you much you didn’t already know about Greggs, but at least it is on my radar now. I cannot tell you much you cannot work out yourself from the numbers either, but I’m not too worried about Gregg’s 8.5% profit margin. My numbers are calculated after corporation tax, unlike most sources, and 8.5% margins are high for a company that sells low priced goods in such volumes.

I suspect Greggs’ profitability stems from the fact the company owns much of its supply chain and distribution network, i.e. it makes its own bakery products and sells them in its own stores, which probably helps with efficiency and innovation. Selling fresh products from its own bakeries, for example, means it uses less packaging than competitors. More than 90% of revenue comes from its own stores, and the other 10% from wholesalers and franchisees.

As the company admits, vertical integration is a double-edged sword. In the event of a dramatic decline in revenue, Greggs will still have to bear the high fixed costs of its bakeries and shops or make painful cuts. But Greggs earns relatively high margins and has no debt, so it should be fairly resilient, and the food and drink is inexpensive, so people might gravitate towards Greggs when money is tight. The benefits of vertical integration in most years, probably outweigh the risks in a recession.

Aside from the fact that most of Greggs’ numbers are moving in the right direction and cast the business in a good light, they’re also untainted by accounting shenanigans. There is no goodwill or acquired intangible assets on Greggs’ balance sheet to complicate the accounting, and although I reckon the company is 46% geared, that is entirely due to lease obligations.

The share count is stable over the years, so by any reckoning it’s a self-reliant business growing simply by reinvesting capital in new, often healthier, products, more efficient facilities, and more outlets.

The valuation is slightly more concerning, although largely outside Gregg’s control. An earnings yield of 3% is equivalent to an enterprise multiple of about 30 times adjusted profit in 2018. While Greggs will make more profit in 2019, I am not in a hurry to promote it to the Decision Engine at the expense of one of its existing members. I imagine that that day may come, though.

Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard.

Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation, and is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Disclosure

We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here

Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Any member of staff intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation

In addition, staff involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.