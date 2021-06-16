A growth company that’s helping save the planet 

Generating attractive profits while doing good is a great combination for investors argues our overseas investing analyst.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance ADS makes its investments work, so the chances are that earnings and dividends will continue to grow, if anything more rapidly than in the recent past. Not many American companies are so keen to reward shareholders, but ADS has been paying dividends for seven years and will not break that trend. As the US economy recovers, so too will spending on infrastructure and housing. A remarkably large proportion of new housing over there, possibly as much as a third, is connected to septic tanks. ADS thinks that proportion will grow as people move out of cities into more rural areas. This is a big potential market and the $1.1 billion that ADS paid two years ago for Infiltrator, a specialist in handling wastewater for building not connected to sewers, could prove an astute move. Bill Ackman: I think this could be the Black Swan event of 2021

Stockwatch: a great company you might never have heard of Although the shares have come off the boil recently, they are still trading at four times the level of five years ago, so admittedly the best chance to buy has long since gone and, at around $107, they offer a yield of only 0.4%. However, investing is about the future, not about handwringing over missed opportunities, and it is highly likely that the upward trend will resume. Even if the shares plateau for now, the rising dividend will bring its own rewards. Hobson’s choice: Investors may prefer to see if the stock settles back further, but if you see ADS as an exciting possibility in a world coping with climate change and environmental issues then buy below the recent peak of $115, which could still prove to be a short-term ceiling. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.