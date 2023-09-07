House prices see biggest annual decline since 2009
interactive investor comments on the latest Halifax House Price Index as affordability pressures continue to weigh on activity.
Commenting, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “The biggest annual fall in house prices in 14 years is not enough to make many would-be buyers feel optimistic about their prospects as affordability remains burdensome.
“Halifax and Nationwide are singing from the same hymn sheet this month when it comes to house prices. Both have reported the largest annual drop in house prices since 2009 last month, although down from record high property prices last summer, with higher borrowing costs resulting in a slowdown in activity in the housing market.
- Invest with ii: Open a Trading Account | Cashback Offers | Free Regular Investing
“The housing market is in a tough spot, with the affordability squeeze from high mortgage rates and broader cost-of-living pressures remaining a persistent challenge for would-be buyers.
“While mortgage rates have ticked lower in recent weeks, they are likely to remain lofty in the near term, with interest rates set to remain elevated in a bid to rein in stubbornly high inflation. As such, buyers will have little option but to buckle down and figure out how to make the numbers work in the new era of high mortgage rates.
“For buyers, finding affordable options remains difficult. Although house prices have waned from a record peak last summer, they still remain around £40,000 higher than pre-pandemic levels. And with fewer homeowners poised to become sellers this year as not to give up the super low-rate mortgage they secured before rates skyrocketed, buyers have a tough road ahead.
“House prices are likely to continue to wane under the weight of an uncertain market and hesitant buyers. However, strong wage growth, in tandem with the greater availability of longer-term mortgages and more flexibility from lenders, could continue to support the property market, which could result in a soft landing for house prices rather than a crash in the near future.”
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks