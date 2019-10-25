How Barclays has managed a 13% rally this month

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

By the same token, there remain some areas which require careful focus. One such amber light is the impairment charges figure, which has jumped by 68%. While this is partly as the result of an annual review, it is also made in the currently benign environment of low interest rates, inflation and unemployment both in the UK and the US. Should any of these metrics tick higher, there would inevitably be pressure on the bank's loan books, which may not be an issue immediately, but it is certainly one worth watching.

In addition, the general global uncertainty emanating all the way from the US/China trade spat to the current Brexit saga, and everything in between, be that political uncertainty or technical recessions in parts of the developed world, all filter into an outlook which is understandably cautious from the bank.

Overall, though, the glass is half-full for this update, as evidenced by the initial share price reaction - Barclays shares rose as much as 3% to over 171p, up from under 150p at the start of October. It remains to be seen whether this optimism can be maintained and, indeed, the shares have drifted 2.5% over the last year, which compares to a 4.6% gain for the wider FTSE 100 index.

For the moment, however, the market has been vindicated in staying with the shares, and the consensus of the shares as a 'buy' is likely to remain undisturbed.

