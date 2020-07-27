How investors can still profit from emerging markets in a deglobalising world

For the past five years or so there has been a growing sense that globalisation – the rising flow of goods, people, production and capital across borders, alongside increased global economic and political cooperation – may be going into reverse. Declining global trade volumes, the Brexit referendum result in the UK and the election of Donald Trump in the US can be seen as representing the start of a backlash against globalisation.

Recently, such sentiment has only strengthened. On the Continent, support for populist anti-EU parties has increased in Italy, Poland, Hungary, Spain, the Netherlands and Germany. Meanwhile, Trump’s policy towards China has proved as confrontational as he promised it would be, resulting in a full-blown trade war and fears that the US and Chinese economies may be on the cusp of decoupling.

With the global coronavirus outbreak, the outlook for globalisation has dimmed further. The past few months, it is argued, have made apparent the risks of an interconnected world. Most notably, the sprawling supply chains and outsourced production of multinational companies responsible for efficient production and economic growth in much of the world are now seen as a source of weakness. As a result, the fear is that countries around the world will start to adopt a more isolationist approach and that deglobalisation will accelerate.

In practice, this could mean a ‘re-shoring’ of certain strategic businesses, reduced reliance on global supply chains and greater support of domestic industry from governments. A worst-case scenario could mean the ripping up of trade agreements and a sharp contraction in international markets.

Emerging markets have been among the biggest winners during the past three decades of globalisation. Principally, the increase in cross-border trade and the outsourcing of production to emerging markets have helped kick-start and support economic growth. This growth has been key to selling the emerging markets asset class to investors. It is reasonable, therefore, that investors should want to know how emerging markets might fare in a deglobalising world.

- Bruce Stout on the dividend ‘reset level’ and deglobalisation

All shapes and sizes

Ramesh Mantri, an adviser to the Ashoka India Equity investment trust, says: “While all emerging markets are seemingly caught in this storm called deglobalisation, they are not all necessarily in the same boat.”

His point is that some emerging markets have been less exposed to globalisation than others. He notes that India is “predominantly domestic consumption- driven and consequently has the least exposure to global trade among emerging markets”.

Mantri says emerging markets such as China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa have a much larger export basket and are consequently more vulnerable. He adds: “We believe India would be the least impacted by deglobalisation among emerging market nations.”

While it might be argued that Mantri is talking up his trust’s own book, other investment managers take a similar view. David Jane, manager of Miton’s multi-asset fund range, is mindful of the risk of deglobalisation and prefers more “self-reliant economies” for emerging market exposure. He says: “Rather than focusing on export-driven economies in Southeast Asia, we have held Indian equities, as the Indian economy is largely driven by domestic consumption, rather than exports to the developed world. This has meant that India has been largely unaffected by the current trade war and the significant reconfiguration of supply chains taking place in an era of deglobalisation.”

Distinctions between individual emerging markets are also emphasised by Michel Perera, chief investment officer at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. He notes that the most vulnerable countries would be China (for political reasons) and South Korea and Taiwan (because of their electronic parts industries). However, he believes India is also vulnerable because of its globalisation-dependent software industry.

His view is that commodity exporters would be the safest emerging market bets in a deglobalising world. “Commodity-exporting emerging markets will, logically, not be affected, since you can’t replace these products, so Indonesia, Brazil, Chile, South Africa and Russia should be reasonably protected,” he says.

Perera adds that frontier markets such as Bangladesh and Vietnam will also suffer less. “Their costs are so low and they are less in the political limelight.”