How ISA millionaires are behaving as Covid-19 harms investment growth

Source: interactive investor using Morningstar Data

The good news is that most of us have a longer time horizon than 10 years. Looking at the returns on your portfolio since ISAs began, 21 years ago, the numbers look healthier, with total available subscriptions over the 21 years of £226,560 growing to £308,405 for early-bird investors - although the last year of market falls has wiped nearly £100,000 from the portfolio.

Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, interactive investor, says: “There is no getting away from the impact Covid-19 has had on investments – regardless of the approach. At uncertain times, investors can take solace in the fact that markets have a knack of bouncing back from sharp market downturns. The current coronavirus-fuelled markets could present an opportunity for brave investors to buy on the dip - although markets could fall further still.

“Despite the recent market volatility, the early bird gets the bigger worm it seems when it comes to ISA investments.

“Many of us are not in the fortunate position to have enough money in the bank to be able to max-out the annual ISA on day one of the new tax year. But there are other ways to benefit from compound returns and still get the same tax benefits. Drip feeding your investments on a monthly basis helps to mitigate investment risk and smooth out the inevitable bumps in the market, buying fewer shares when prices are high and more when prices are low – a process known as pound-cost averaging.

“While you don’t have to invest your money straight away in an ISA, for end of the tax-year investors there can be a tendency to choose an investment at the last minute and think about it again twelve months later. This could leave you exposed to market timing issues or concentration risk.

“Alternatively, putting money in at the last minute could end up being left in cash that you never get around to investing.”

ISA contributions – millionaires do it differently!

In terms of when our ISA investors funded their account, interactive investor’s ISA account holders tend to be early bird investors – especially among ISA millionaires while other ISA investors tend to be more last minute.