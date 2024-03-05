Interactive Investor

How to narrow down your fund options

Professional fund buyer Algy Smith-Maxwell explains how he sorts the wheat from the chaff among active funds, and why passive funds are a good starting point for new investors.

5th March 2024 13:02

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

In the second episode of a four-part bonus ISA series, Kyle asks professional fund buyer Algy Smith-Maxwell to explain how investors can avoid being overwhelmed by the thousands of fund options. Algy details how he sorts the wheat from the chaff among active funds, which includes a “two-minute test” when he meets fund managers. He also gives his views on why passive funds are a good starting point for new investors. Algy hosts his own podcast – Algy’s Investment Podcast – which is well worth checking out. 

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.

