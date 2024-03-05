How to narrow down your fund options

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

In the second episode of a four-part bonus ISA series, Kyle asks professional fund buyer Algy Smith-Maxwell to explain how investors can avoid being overwhelmed by the thousands of fund options. Algy details how he sorts the wheat from the chaff among active funds, which includes a “two-minute test” when he meets fund managers. He also gives his views on why passive funds are a good starting point for new investors. Algy hosts his own podcast – Algy’s Investment Podcast – which is well worth checking out.

