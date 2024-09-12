How the October Budget could impact your personal finances

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

In the run-up to a Budget there’s always plenty of speculation about potential changes to the tax system. But ahead of the first Budget from a new government on 30 October, rumours have been running wild after Chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed a £22 billion black hole in the public finances. Joining Kyle to discuss the taxes Labour may target and how your personal finances could be impacted is friend of the pod Craig Rickman, interactive investor’s personal finance editor.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.