How the October Budget could impact your personal finances
Rumours have been running wild after Chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed a £22 billion black hole in the public finances. Our team discuss the taxes Labour may target.
12th September 2024 08:53
In the run-up to a Budget there’s always plenty of speculation about potential changes to the tax system. But ahead of the first Budget from a new government on 30 October, rumours have been running wild after Chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed a £22 billion black hole in the public finances. Joining Kyle to discuss the taxes Labour may target and how your personal finances could be impacted is friend of the pod Craig Rickman, interactive investor’s personal finance editor.
Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.
