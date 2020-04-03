Howdens Joinery: Why this is a ‘top four’ stock

In their book “Radical Uncertainty”, Mervyn King and John Kay distinguish between puzzles and mysteries. Puzzles are defined problems with solutions but, outside of academia, humanity mostly faces ill-defined problems with indeterminate outcomes, aka mysteries.

Mysteries can be as novel as the progression of the Covid-19 pandemic, as timeless as whether to get married, or as pertinent to this article as determining how a company should make money.

The authors say, “We approach mysteries by asking ‘What is going on here?’, and recognise that even afterwards our understanding is likely to be only partial.”

Strategies should not be mysteries

Earlier this week a reader with a long-term investment horizon wrote to express his frustration that companies are not more explicit about their strategies. Strategies are the way firms deal with the mysteries of business, and in determining strategy, they must answer the question “What is going on here”, and then do something about it.

My correspondent thinks companies with good strategies are reluctant to disclose them for fear of being copied. But I am less charitable and think if companies cannot articulate a coherent strategy, they don’t have one. The difficulty, of course, is we’re probably both right, sometimes.

As luck would have it, I was preparing to write about Howden Joinery (LSE:HWDN), which has a well-established strategy that flows from its policy of only supplying the trade (small builders).

Back in the 1990’s Howdens’ founder realised small builders were not served well by established kitchen companies who supply both retail customers and the trade, like Magnet (his previous employer), so he set out to do something different.

I have written about Howdens strategy a number of times. Howdens makes no secret of it. In fact, it all but provides a blueprint for copycats. By keeping prices confidential, Howdens enables small builders to decide their own profit margins.

By extending them credit, they can complete a job and get paid before having to pay Howdens. By keeping everything in stock, small builders know work won’t be delayed if plans change and they unexpectedly need a kitchen component.

By offering depot managers sometimes ‘life changing’ incentives and the autonomy to set prices and hire staff, Howdens encourages strong relationships with local builders.

The payback for Howdens’ devotion to builders is repeat sales, which is why trade customers are so much more valuable than retail customers, and low costs, because Howdens operates from lightly manned sheds on the outskirts of towns and cities and does not itself employ retail sales staff or delivery drivers.

Howdens’ mizzle thrush strategy

Maybe, I wrote to my correspondent, Howdens is happy to share its strategy because it is so strong it will put off competitors. With a 30% market share of UK kitchen sales, and a much bigger share of trade sales, Howdens already has the know-how, the distribution, the supply chain, the economies of scale, so it is shouting its strategy from the rooftops.

Fair enough, replies my correspondent with a brilliant analogy: Howdens’ strategy is like the mizzle thrush “who sits on the top of one of our trees and sings his heart out. A display of confidence and strength to deter others who fancy the same tree.”

But this, he says, is the result of a strategy hatched long ago that has brought the company to its current position. If my correspondent were “Mr Howden”, he would be asking “what next?”

What next?

It’s a good question. I think there is nothing wrong with the answer “more of the same”, unless the company faces new uncertainties. Howdens still innovates to make sure products are appealing and tradesmen can sell them to us, and it makes them easier to fit, so they appeal to the builders themselves.

It revamps its depots and tweaks its supply chain to make them more efficient, extending the advantages the strategy has created.

Established strategies are less mysterious than new ones, which helps us identify them, but as long as they are being refined and adapted to new threats, they will still be effective. Rarely, perhaps, the answers to the mystery of strategy are hidden in plain sight.

Howdens has been upfront about its strategy, at least since 2006 when it published its first annual report independently of MFI, a furniture retailer and Howdens’ now defunct former parent.