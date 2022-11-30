HSBC to close 114 branches in Britain from April
The banking giant says that 95% of all transactions take place online and the number of people visiting branches has slumped over five years.
HSBC is closing 114 branches in Britain from April 2023. According to HSBC (LSE:HSBA), the number of people visiting branches has slumped by 65% over five years.
The pandemic expedited the shift towards online banking when lockdowns and government restrictions meant that branches were forced to close, prompting customers to switch to online banking whether they liked it or not. HSBC said 97.5% of all its transactions now take place online.
- Find out about: Transferring a Stocks & Shares ISA | Share prices today | Top UK shares
Today’s decision is part of HSBC’s strategic move towards digital banking and serves as a way for the lender to cut costs by reducing its number of bricks and mortar physical stores.
High streets across Britain have been facing a deepening crisis in recent years with footfall on the slide amid the rapid expansion of online shopping with banking services just one piece of this broader puzzle. Banking apps and websites have become increasingly user friendly with more and more services on offer, resulting in a sharp decline in the requirement for branches. However, this could unfairly impact certain pockets of society such as those without internet access or the elderly who can sometimes struggle with technology.
- Which of these two finance giants should you put your money on?
- ii view: HSBC focused on bigger shareholder returns
Shares in HSBC are very modestly lower but have outperformed the broader market so far this year, rallying 8% since the start of January versus the FTSE 100, which is flat year-to-date. The rising interest rate environment has helped to support returns for HSBC and the broader banking sector.
The lender has been resisting shareholder pressure so far from Ping An to split its Asian and Western businesses. Nonetheless it is still focusing on streamlining its operations and growing its more profitable operations. Just yesterday, HSBC agreed to sell its business in Canada to the Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) for 13.5 billion Canadian dollars.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks