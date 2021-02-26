The ii Budget Panel: what you want from the chancellor on 3 March

Chris Walklett, tax adviser and DIY investor

What policy announcements do you want to see in the Budget on 3 March, and why?

The Conservative manifesto in December 2019 promised that there would be no increases in income tax, national insurance, and VAT, although that was before the pandemic and the billions the Treasury has since had to spend on supporting the economy.

That leaves taxes on wealth and savings as Rishi Sunak’s only options. Pensions are an easy target and changes to CGT are widely speculated.

The chancellor needs to be careful not to stifle people’s ability to save for their future. The young will be particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

One solution might be to increase the ISA allowance. Further innovations to encourage savings in these wrappers can only be a good thing, but because they are funded from ‘after tax earnings’ they do not result in a tax hit to the Exchequer on the way in.

I would like to see the government using policy consultations to review the savings industry, so we can make it easier, cheaper and more effective for people to save for the future, achieve financial independence sooner, and be more financially literate.

What policy announcements don’t you want to see?

It seems likely that corporation tax will increase in next week’s Budget. The theory being that business that has benefited from support, and made profits, can and should contribute towards paying for the pandemic. Meanwhile, the government has completed a consultation on reforming the CGT regime. Removing reliefs and increasing rates in line with income tax will undoubtedly raise material revenues. However, this, allied to increasing tax on business, risks putting the brakes on the economy.

Increased corporation tax reduces the resources businesses have to invest, and a more draconian CGT regime risks a reduction in the movement of capital around the economy as people vary their investment and wealth management decisions.

The chancellor needs to exercise extreme caution in that respect – we cannot afford to cut off the flow of capital to business, at a time when we are reliant on the business population, and inward investment, to drive the economy out of the double whammy of Brexit and the pandemic.

Michael Byrne, Cheshire

Rishi is stuck between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand he has hundreds of billions of pounds of debt to pay off, but also an economy on life support, with worse to come when furlough and other schemes are removed later in the year.

What policy announcements do you want to see in the Budget, and why?

Let’s start with £1,000 each to care givers in the NHS and government-run care homes. Also, we should gift £250 to the non-care givers, such as cleaners.

There also needs to be a massive modernisation of the NHS, especially admin, purchasing and IT systems.

Let’s increase taxes on cigarettes and booze, including nicotine-based e-cigarettes.

Let’s also start a consultation on how it may be possible to tax foods that are unhealthy. It’s not easy, but if we don’t try, we’ll get nowhere.

Let’s also start increasing taxes for sin materials and VAT on fuels that have a carbon footprint, by 1% initially and then increasing by 1% every year.

We have a time bomb with pensions. The current Generation Z and millennials just cannot afford the level of pensions that we’re paying. The triple lock also has to go, I’m afraid.

Now, let’s think about how we get rid of the massive Covid-19 debt. In the war, the government issued long-dated gilts and allowed inflation to take care of the debt. We should be doing the same.

Charities are on their knees right now. Let’s allow them to pitch for the current overseas aid money on a level-playing field.

Corporation tax – sorry, someone has to pay, so let’s cancel the corporate tax reductions from next year onwards.

Let’s make the CGT rate the same as you pay for income tax – but also start reducing the allowance, pending the harmonisation of income and capital taxes.

It’s also a good time to start tax simplification. Income is now easy to convert to capital and vice versa. Let’s just look at the total amount of money coming through the door and stop this arbitrary differentiation.

The various classes of National Insurance are just weird. Everyone should have access to the same benefits and should pay the same for them.

There’s also an inter-generational wealth imbalance right now. The boomers have the money and the millennials want it. Let’s try and redress that balance a little and introduce a ‘care’ tax.

For people that pay tax, they’d pay an additional £10 for each year they’ve been alive. As you need more care, the price goes up.

There’s a weird discrimination in IHT against some people with health issues. If you have children and give them your house, you pay no tax on the gift. If you cannot have children and give your house to your brother, sister, niece or nephew, you don’t get tax relief.

What policy announcements don’t you want to see?

We can’t do massive tax rises this year. The economy is so fragile. We need to allow those people lucky enough to have savings after the last year to spend them.

House prices have gone up by the thick end of 10% at the same time as gross domestic product has fallen by a similar amount. That’s madness and the bubble’s going to have to pop. So, why on earth would we extend the stamp duty reduction?

A wealth tax is the work of the devil. It’s just so complicated to put into practice that it would split society. How do we deal with people who are asset rich but cash poor?