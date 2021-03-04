The ii Budget Panel: your views on the chancellor’s plans

Ian Luder, former lord mayor of London and ex-president of the Chartered Institute of Taxation

What did you think of the Budget?

Like all Budgets it was the proverbial curate’s egg for individuals.

True there was no immediate tax raid. Plus the fears of cuts to pension tax relief and the capital gains tax (CGT) exemption both proved unfounded.

A stealth income tax duly appeared with a miserly increase of just 0.5% in the tax-free threshold, and no actual increase in the width of the basic or higher-rate bands.

More of the same is promised for the next five years, with allowances and rate bands frozen until 2026, not only for income tax, but also for inheritance tax (IHT) and the lifetime pension fund allowance.

Assuming the Bank of England target for inflation is achieved throughout the next five years, the allowance will only be worth £900,000 in real terms by the time it is reviewed in 2026, or half the level at which it was originally introduced by Gordon Brown.

The £3,000 per annum IHT gifts allowance has remained unchanged since 1981, so will have been frozen for 45 years by the time it is reviewed.

More worryingly for savers is the fact that two allowances, frozen this year, have not been given certainty that they will even continue at that level until 2026. These are the CGT annual exemption, and the £2,000 dividend allowance.

All this increases the importance of maximising ISA contributions, which for 2021-22 at least remain at a relatively generous level of £20,000.

But the freezing of the lifetime pensions allowance changes the tax dynamic between pensions and ISAs.

Once someone has secured the maximum employer contribution into a pension scheme, careful consideration should be given as to whether ISA contributions of £20,000 should be made before further pension contributions.