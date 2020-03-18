ii comment on Kames Property Income Fund suspension

Commenting on the suspension of the Kames Property Income and its feeder funds, Rebecca O’Keeffe, Head of Investment, interactive investor, says: “Just a few months on since M&G, and four years on since we saw several property funds suspend in the wake of the referendum, here we are again.

“Dramatic market falls will put pressure on open-ended funds which invest in illiquid assets and yet again this shines a light on the issue of liquidity and the structure of funds.

“No structure is perfect, but the closed-ended structure of investment trusts is far superior when it comes to investing in illiquid assets such as commercial property.