ii to increase interest on cash balances from 1 December 2022

- UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors to begin paying interest on the first £10,000 effective from 1 December 2022.
- The platform will also increase rate of interest on balances over £10,000, effective from 1 December 2022.
interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, will increase the rate of interest on cash balances over £10,000 from 1 December 2022. And in a change to its tiering structure, ii will also start paying interest on cash on the first £10,000.
All the new rates are based on British pounds, or the equivalent value in US dollars.
For ISAs and Junior ISAs, ii will pass on interest of 0.4% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000. On the value over £10,000, ii will pay 1.25% Gross. This compares to the current rate of 0.5%.
For SIPPs, interactive investor will pay 0.6% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000, and 1.5% Gross on the value over £10,000, up from the current 1%.
For trading accounts, interactive investor will pay 0.4% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000, and 1% Gross on the value over £10,000, up from the current 0.5%.
ISA and Junior ISA
|
Cash balance
|
Current
|
From 1 December
|
Gross %
|
AER%
|
Gross %
|
AER%
|
On the value over £10,000
|
0.50
|
0.50
|
1.25
|
1.26
|
On the first £10,000
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.40
|
0.40
Trading accounts
|
Cash balance
|
Current
|
From 1 December
|
Gross %
|
AER%
|
Gross %
|
AER%
|
On the value over £10,000
|
0.50
|
0.50
|
1.00
|
1.00
|
On the first £10,000
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.40
|
0.40
SIPP
|
Cash balance
|
Current
|
From 1 December
|
Gross %
|
AER%
|
Gross %
|
AER%
|
On the value over £10,000
|
1.00
|
1.00
|
1.50
|
1.51
|
On the first £10,000
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.60
|
0.60
Interest is applied at account level. Cash balances held in ISAs and JISAs, Trading Accounts, and SIPPs are treated separately.
Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor says: “As we update our interest rates on cash from 1 December following the recent Bank of England rate increase, it’s also right, given where rates now stand, to start paying interest on the first £10,000.
“This is particularly important now, after a decade of zero interest rates, with interest rates rising round the world. We are very pleased with the resilience of the ii business, the UK’s leading subscription-based investment platform, in the face of one of the most daunting economic environments in living memory.
“Our focus will remain on delivering the best value, choice and service to UK retail investors.”
