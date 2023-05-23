ii to increase interest on cash balances from 1 June 2023

interactive investor will increase the rate of interest on cash balances in its SIPP and trading account from 1 June - the sixth increase in a year.

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, will increase the rate of interest on cash balances in its SIPP and trading account from 1 June 2023. It will be the sixth increase in a year. Invest with ii: Open a Low Cost SIPP | What is a SIPP | Interactive investor Offers All the new rates are based on British pounds, or the equivalent value in US dollars. For SIPPs, interactive investor will pay 2% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000, and 3% Gross on the value over £10,000. This compares to the current rate of 1.5% on the first £10,000 and 2.5% on balances over £10,000. For trading accounts, interactive investor will pay 1.25% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000 (up from the current 1.10%), and 2.25% Gross on the value over £10,000, up from the current 2.10%. Cash balances on ii’s ISA and Junior ISA is unchanged (1.25% for balances up to £10,000 and 2.25% on balances over £10,000).

Interest is applied at account level. Cash balances held in ISAs and JISAs, Trading Accounts, and SIPPs are treated separately. Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor says: “Underpinning everything we do is value and service as we innovate at pace. Our low-cost subscription plans, tools and insights help customers build their long-term financial resilience and become better, more engaged investors. “High cash balances are at odds with those objectives. But as we continue to monitor the market as it develops, it’s right to make some adjustments to our cash balances from 1 June, to reflect the new reality. “The higher rate on our SIPP allows more flexibility for those in drawdown, or for those needing to increase equity exposure. Rates on our trading account have been raised in line with our ISA and both accounts are competitive relative to our closest peers. “And now that there is a genuine alternative to cash via higher yields on fixed income and money market funds, we have stepped up our educational content and this is resonating with customers. Our cash savings product, meanwhile, has been designed for those focused on cash.” * AER stands for Annual Equivalent Rate and shows the interest rate received over the year taking into account the effect of compounding interest payments.