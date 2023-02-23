ii to increase interest on cash balances from 1 March 2023

Interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, will again increase the rate of interest on cash balances.

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, will again increase the rate of interest on cash balances from 1 March 2023. It will be the fifth increase since July 2022, with the last having been just a month ago. Invest with ii: ii Super 60 Investments | Transfer an Investment Account | Free Regular Investing All the new rates are based on British pounds, or the equivalent value in US dollars. For ISAs and Junior ISAs, ii will pass on interest of 1.25% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000. On the value over £10,000, ii will pay 2.25%. This compares to the current rate of 0.75% on the first £10,000 and 1.75% on balances over £10,000. For SIPPs, interactive investor will pay 1.5% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000, and 2.5% Gross on the value over £10,000. This compares to the current rate of 1% on the first £10,000 and 2% on balances over £10,000. For trading accounts, interactive investor will pay 1.10% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000 (up from the current 0.50%), and 2.10% Gross on the value over £10,000, up from the current 1.50%.

Interest is applied at account level. Cash balances held in ISAs and JISAs, Trading Accounts, and SIPPs are treated separately. Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor says: “The decade of ultra-low interest rates is over. Our latest interest rate increase from 1 March will be our fifth since July 2022 and we will continue to monitor the market as it develops. “We continue to focus on service innovation and launched a new great value subscription plan, Investor Essentials, earlier this month for pots up to £30,000, opening our service to a broader range of budgets. Choice, transparency, innovation and impartiality will continue to drive all that we do. “We are fully aware of the long-term impact of cash drag on portfolios, and are also trying to help our customers be better investors. We have been offering free regular investing for funds, investment trusts, ETFs and popular UK shares for the past three years, and our new subscription plan, Investor Essentials, has been designed with regular investors front and centre. “This is to encourage investors to take a long-term view to help build financial resilience. Our data also suggests that investors who drip feed their investments on a monthly basis hold significantly less cash in their ii accounts. Regular investors in the ii trading account, for example, hold half the amount of cash on average as lump sum investors, and it is a similar story with ISAs. * AER stands for Annual Equivalent Rate and shows the interest rate received over the year taking into account the effect of compounding interest payments.