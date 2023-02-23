ii to increase interest on cash balances from 1 March 2023
Interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, will again increase the rate of interest on cash balances.
interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, will again increase the rate of interest on cash balances from 1 March 2023.
It will be the fifth increase since July 2022, with the last having been just a month ago.
- Invest with ii: ii Super 60 Investments | Transfer an Investment Account | Free Regular Investing
All the new rates are based on British pounds, or the equivalent value in US dollars.
For ISAs and Junior ISAs, ii will pass on interest of 1.25% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000. On the value over £10,000, ii will pay 2.25%. This compares to the current rate of 0.75% on the first £10,000 and 1.75% on balances over £10,000.
For SIPPs, interactive investor will pay 1.5% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000, and 2.5% Gross on the value over £10,000. This compares to the current rate of 1% on the first £10,000 and 2% on balances over £10,000.
For trading accounts, interactive investor will pay 1.10% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000 (up from the current 0.50%), and 2.10% Gross on the value over £10,000, up from the current 1.50%.
Interest is applied at account level. Cash balances held in ISAs and JISAs, Trading Accounts, and SIPPs are treated separately.
Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor says: “The decade of ultra-low interest rates is over. Our latest interest rate increase from 1 March will be our fifth since July 2022 and we will continue to monitor the market as it develops.
“We continue to focus on service innovation and launched a new great value subscription plan, Investor Essentials, earlier this month for pots up to £30,000, opening our service to a broader range of budgets. Choice, transparency, innovation and impartiality will continue to drive all that we do.
“We are fully aware of the long-term impact of cash drag on portfolios, and are also trying to help our customers be better investors. We have been offering free regular investing for funds, investment trusts, ETFs and popular UK shares for the past three years, and our new subscription plan, Investor Essentials, has been designed with regular investors front and centre.
“This is to encourage investors to take a long-term view to help build financial resilience. Our data also suggests that investors who drip feed their investments on a monthly basis hold significantly less cash in their ii accounts. Regular investors in the ii trading account, for example, hold half the amount of cash on average as lump sum investors, and it is a similar story with ISAs.
* AER stands for Annual Equivalent Rate and shows the interest rate received over the year taking into account the effect of compounding interest payments.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks