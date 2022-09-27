ii to increase interest on cash balances from 1 October 2022

interactive investor to increase the rate of interest on cash balances over £10,000.

Interest is paid on cash balances over £10,000 in British pounds, or the equivalent value over £10,000 held in US dollars

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, will increase the rate of interest on cash balances over £10,000 from 1 October 2022.

For ISAs, JISAs and trading accounts, the investment platform will pass on interest of 0.5% AER on cash balances over £10,000 in British pounds, or the equivalent value of over £10,000 held in US dollars. This compares to the current rate of 0.25%.

For SIPPs, interactive investor will pay 1% AER on cash balances over £10,000 in British pounds, or the equivalent value held in US dollars, up from the current 0.25%.

ii SIPP customers tend to hold more cash than ii’s wider customer base. Having cash on standby can be useful for those in drawdown, for example by allowing more flexibility to increase equity exposure.

interactive investor started paying interest on cash balances over £10,000 in July 2022.

Interest is applied at account level. Cash balances held in ISAs, JISAs, Trading Accounts, and SIPPS are treated separately.

ISA, Junior ISA, trading account

Cash Balance Current % From 1 October 2022 % On the value over £10,000 0.25 0.5% On the first £10,000 0.00 0.00

SIPP

Cash Balance Current % From 1 October 2022 % On the value over £10,000 0.25 1% On the first £10,000 0.00 0.00

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor says: “Following the most recent rate increase we have updated our interest rates. Our focus, as the UK’s leading subscription-based investment platform, is to continue to deliver the best value and choice to UK retail investors. This month, we also reduced our standard dealing charge from £7.99 to £5.99, now even better value. And we have also launched the Pension Builder product at £12.99 per month and become a Which? Recommended SIPP Provider 2022.”

To view ii’s full rate card, see here.