ii Private Investor Performance Index: Q3 2023

Two gilts broke into the top 10 most-held investments among customers aged 25-34 and 35-44 in Q3 2023: TN25 and TN24

Portfolio weightings to bonds have also crept higher. Customers with allocations to instruments in the ‘other’ category (meaning fixed income and corporate bonds) was just 0.6% in Q4 2020, increasing to 2% in Q3 2023

Now with almost four years of data, interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, has published its latest Private Investor Performance Index* to 30 September 2023.

The index has chartered some extraordinary highs and lows in both bond and equity markets, and it shows, with some subtle but significant shifts in customer behaviour.

The average ii customer is up 8.2% since 1 January 2020, lagging the major indices, but slightly ahead of professional fund managers as measured by the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector, up 7.7%. Women have outperformed men by one percentage point, not insubstantial in a lower growth environment.

There’s been some strong double-digit returns over the past three years, with the average customer up 18.2%, well ahead of professional managers as measured by the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% sector, up 10.3%.

During the leaner year to date, portfolios have eked out returns of 2.8%, which has also been slightly ahead of the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector, up 2.2%.

During periods of volatility, many have been alert to potential opportunities, and not just in bond markets. Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX) joined the top 10 traded shares in both volume and popularity in Q3 for the first time, as declining share price and rising yield potentially piqued interest.

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor, says: “Our private investor performance index continues to be the only barometer of its kind to truly take the temperature of how retail investors are faring in these extraordinary times.

“In an ever-changing world, customers are sticking with solid long-term strategies, avoiding knee-jerk reactions, and patently building long term wealth. But they are also open to potential new opportunities, with bonds looking more interesting as yields have risen. We continue to publish content to help customers navigate this asset class and assess the risks.

“Customers continue to embrace active and passive strategies using a combination of funds, investment trusts and ETFs, while also looking to UK and US shares. With the same great value £3.99 trading fee across the spectrum, our customers have a broad range of tools to navigate an uncertain world.”

Cumulative returns since 1 Jan 2020 - End Sept 2023 3 years 2 years 1 year 9 months (YTD) 6 months 3 months Average ii customer (ii performance index methodology) 8.2% 18.2% -2.9% 7.9% 2.8% 0.6% 0.8% 18 - 24 10.3% 12.6% -6.1% 6.4% 2.6% 1.0% 0.7% 25 - 34 10.6% 14.3% -4.8% 7.0% 3.2% 1.1% 0.6% 35 - 44 10.7% 15.4% -3.3% 7.1% 3.9% 1.2% 0.6% 45 - 54 9.3% 16.4% -3.6% 7.4% 3.3% 0.9% 0.6% 55 - 64 7.6% 17.1% -3.6% 7.5% 2.6% 0.5% 0.7% 65+ 7.6% 20.6% -1.8% 8.7% 2.4% 0.3% 0.9% Female 8.8% 18.5% -2.0% 8.0% 2.7% 0.6% 0.8% Male 7.8% 18.2% -3.3% 7.9% 2.9% 0.6% 0.8% IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares (GBP) 7.72 10.30 -5.54 5.27 2.21 -0.04 -0.21 FTSE 100 (GBP) 15.72 45.04 15.70 14.66 5.50 1.88 2.19 FTSE All Shares (GBP) 11.93 39.78 9.29 13.84 4.54 1.42 1.88 FTSE World (GBP) 40.06 34.93 8.82 12.19 9.62 4.59 0.68 S&P 500 (GBP) 53.14 41.56 13.56 11.23 11.43 6.55 0.75 S&P 500 (USD) 41.09 33.65 2.80 21.62 13.07 5.18 -3.27

Source: Index performance: Morningstar Total Returns (Base Currencies) to 30 September 2023. ii customer returns source, with income reinvested: ii. Past performance is not a guide to the future.

Dominant themes

When ii first published this index, Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) Investment Trust was the most-held stock by value among all age groups apart from 18-24 year olds, where it was in second place. After significant share price falls, its highest ranking is currently second place among 55-64 year olds, although it remains in the top 10 across all age ranges.

Active managers still dominate the top spot across the age ranges in the form of Alliance Trust (LSE:ATST), which is currently enjoying a period of strong performance, and Fundsmith Equity. Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity, which invests in passive instruments, is the exception, being the most held fund in the 35-44 age range.

Vanguard funds are tending to dominate the top 10 in every single age category apart from the 65+, where investors prefer a combination of active funds, investment trusts, and FTSE 100 dividend payers.

Interestingly, ii’s youngest and oldest customers in the 18-24 and 65+ age categories eschew the big US tech brands, while Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) pepper the most held stocks amongst 25-64 year olds.