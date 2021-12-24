The ii stock market quiz of 2021

As we finish another roller-coaster year for investors, test your knowledge of the stock market and some of the big events that affected the performance of your portfolio over the past 12 months.

1) How much had the FTSE 100 risen in 2021 up to 14 December? 7.9%

8.9%

9.9%

10.9%

11.9% 2) What is the current dividend yield for the FTSE 100 index? 2.49%

2.99%

3.49%

3.99%

4.49% 3) What was the best-performing FTSE 100 share up to 14 December? Marks & Spencer

Royal Mail

Glencore

Ashtead

Croda

4) Which AIM share was up over 900% in 2021 as at 14 December? Zephyr Energy

Novacyt

PetroNeft Resources

Genedrive

Quantum Blockchain Technologies 5) Which of these companies is NOT one of the five largest AIM stocks? ITM Power

Fevertree Drinks

Abcam

Jet2

RWS Holdings

Boohoo 6) When was the FTSE 100 launched in its current form? 1980

1982

1984

1986

7) How many different companies’ shares make up the FTSE 100? 98

99

100

101 8) Which company was promoted to the FTSE 100 in 2021, then demoted less than two months later? Electrocomponents

Darktrace

Johnson Matthey

Morrisons

Dechra Pharmaceuticals 9) WPP is a member of the FTSE 100 index - what did the initials originally stand for? Western Provincial Press

Wire & Plastic Products

White Paper Printing

Wholesale & Personal Pensions

10) Diageo is a FTSE 100 constituent - which of the following is NOT a Diageo brand? Johnnie Walker

Captain Morgan rum

Amstel Beer

Guinness 11) Which cargo ship blocked the Suez for six days in March, causing major disruption to global trade? Emma Mærsk

Ever Given

Evergrande

Evergreen

Ever Golden 12) How much Tesla stock did Elon Musk sell after polling his 60 million Twitter followers? $5 billion

$10 billion

$15 billion

$25 billion

$50 billion

13) What is the name of the stock market in Japan? Nikkei

Hang Seng

Sushi

CAC 14) Which Chinese company’s debt problems threatened to trigger a global stock market crash? Rio Grande

Ariana Grande

Latte Grande

Evergrande

Alibaba 15) What are the two constituents of a “P/E ratio”? Profits and estimates

Price and earnings

Price and estimates

Profits and earnings

16) Which is the biggest company in the world? Microsoft

Google

Nvidia

Amazon

Wal-Mart

Apple 17) What percentage of US citizens own stocks? 35

45

55

65 18) Which of these star fund managers did interactive investor NOT interview in 2021? Terry Smith

Bill Ackman

Gervais Williams

Keith Ashworth-Lord

Nick Train Please scroll down for the answers...

