The ii stock market quiz of 2021
As we finish another roller-coaster year for investors, test your knowledge of the stock market and some of the big events that affected the performance of your portfolio over the past 12 months.
1) How much had the FTSE 100 risen in 2021 up to 14 December?
- 7.9%
- 8.9%
- 9.9%
- 10.9%
- 11.9%
2) What is the current dividend yield for the FTSE 100 index?
- 2.49%
- 2.99%
- 3.49%
- 3.99%
- 4.49%
3) What was the best-performing FTSE 100 share up to 14 December?
- Marks & Spencer
- Royal Mail
- Glencore
- Ashtead
- Croda
4) Which AIM share was up over 900% in 2021 as at 14 December?
- Zephyr Energy
- Novacyt
- PetroNeft Resources
- Genedrive
- Quantum Blockchain Technologies
5) Which of these companies is NOT one of the five largest AIM stocks?
- ITM Power
- Fevertree Drinks
- Abcam
- Jet2
- RWS Holdings
- Boohoo
6) When was the FTSE 100 launched in its current form?
- 1980
- 1982
- 1984
- 1986
7) How many different companies’ shares make up the FTSE 100?
- 98
- 99
- 100
- 101
8) Which company was promoted to the FTSE 100 in 2021, then demoted less than two months later?
- Electrocomponents
- Darktrace
- Johnson Matthey
- Morrisons
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals
9) WPP is a member of the FTSE 100 index - what did the initials originally stand for?
- Western Provincial Press
- Wire & Plastic Products
- White Paper Printing
- Wholesale & Personal Pensions
10) Diageo is a FTSE 100 constituent - which of the following is NOT a Diageo brand?
- Johnnie Walker
- Captain Morgan rum
- Amstel Beer
- Guinness
11) Which cargo ship blocked the Suez for six days in March, causing major disruption to global trade?
- Emma Mærsk
- Ever Given
- Evergrande
- Evergreen
- Ever Golden
12) How much Tesla stock did Elon Musk sell after polling his 60 million Twitter followers?
- $5 billion
- $10 billion
- $15 billion
- $25 billion
- $50 billion
13) What is the name of the stock market in Japan?
- Nikkei
- Hang Seng
- Sushi
- CAC
14) Which Chinese company’s debt problems threatened to trigger a global stock market crash?
- Rio Grande
- Ariana Grande
- Latte Grande
- Evergrande
- Alibaba
15) What are the two constituents of a “P/E ratio”?
- Profits and estimates
- Price and earnings
- Price and estimates
- Profits and earnings
16) Which is the biggest company in the world?
- Microsoft
- Nvidia
- Amazon
- Wal-Mart
- Apple
17) What percentage of US citizens own stocks?
- 35
- 45
- 55
- 65
18) Which of these star fund managers did interactive investor NOT interview in 2021?
- Terry Smith
- Bill Ackman
- Gervais Williams
- Keith Ashworth-Lord
- Nick Train
Please scroll down for the answers...
Answers
1) 9.9%
2) 3.49%
3) Ashtead
4) Quantum Blockchain Technologies
5) Jet2
6) 1984
7) 101
8) Darktrace
9) Wire & Plastic Products
10) Amstel Beer
11) Ever Given
12) $5 billion
13) Nikkei
14) Evergrande
15) Price and earnings
16) Apple
17) 55
18) Trick question. We interviewed all of them!
