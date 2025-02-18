ii view: copper miner Antofagasta beats estimates

Full-year results to 31 December 2024

Revenue up 5% to $6.6 billion

Adjusted profit (EBITDA) up 11% to $3.43 billion

Profit before tax and including exceptional items up 5% to $2.07 billion

Final dividend of 23.5 US cents

Total dividend for the year down 13% to 31.4 US cents

Net debt up 40% to $1.63 billion

Guidance:

Continues to expect full-year 2025 production of between 660,000 and 700,000 tonnes

Capital expenditure for 2025 is expected to be around $3.9 billion, up from $2.4 billion in 2024

Chief executive Iván Arriagada said:

“We have delivered another year of strong revenue growth and cash flow generation, and our EBITDA margin widened to 52%, maintaining our position at the top-end of our peer group of pure-play copper producers.

"Copper's unique role in energy security and electrification means that the world needs more of it, and our projects are on track to deliver industry-leading levels of responsible copper supply growth.

ii round-up:

Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) today detailed increased profits as the copper miner flagged continued longer-term optimism given factors limiting existing supply expansion.

A 7% increase in the average realised copper price year-over-year-year helped fuel 5% growth in 2024 revenues to $6.6 billion, taking adjusted profits up 11% to $3.43 billion. That beat City hopes for around $3.37 billion.

Shares in the FTSE 100 company rose 1% in UK trading having come into these latest results up around 3% over the last year. Iron ore miners Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (LSE:BHP) are both down more than 5% over that time. The FTSE 100 index has gained 13%.

Antofagasta owns major stakes in and operates four copper mines in Chile. It continues to expect full-year 2025 production of between 660,000 and 700,000 tonnes – potentially up from 2024’s 664,000 tonnes and 661,000 tonnes in 2023.

Chief executive Iván Arriagada flagged global constraints such as grade decline, ore hardness and capital expenditure inflation as steadily limiting existing supply expansions.

A final dividend of 23.5 US cents per share leaves the total payment for the year down 13% at 31.4 US cents per share, although with a payout ratio to earnings per share of 50%, up from 35% the year before.

Capital expenditure for 2025 is expected to be around $3.9 billion, up from $2.4 billion in 2024, and comes as the miner continues to expand operations.

Antofagasta’s first quarter 2025 production update is scheduled for 16 April.

ii view:

Antofagasta traces its history back to the Bolivia Railway company in 1888. Today it is one of the world's largest pure-play copper producers. Japan accounts for its biggest slug of sales at around 30%, followed by China at just over a fifth and the USA 7%.

For investors, economic challenges including slow China growth and a potential global trade war started by Donald Trump cannot be ignored. Anto’s concentration on copper compares with the diversity of commodities produced at other miners such as Glencore (LSE:GLEN). Worries regarding the environmental impact of mining in general persist, while currency risks are a constant given commodities are priced in US dollars, the company's operations are in Chile and its shares are priced in pounds sterling.

On the upside, a gain in the average realised copper price in 2024 supports management comments pointing towards robust demand. An expansion of Anto’s own production facilities is ongoing. The balance sheet remains robust with a net debt to adjusted profit (EBITDA) ratio of 0.48 times, while a forecast dividend yield of around 1.2% is not to be ignored.

On balance, and despite continued risks, government drives toward energy transition and renewable energy systems often using copper means shares in miners like Antofagasta are likely to remain of interest to investors.

Positives:

Expanding operations

Focus on costs

Negatives:

Less diverse commodity portfolio than many rivals

Currency movements can hinder performance

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Hold