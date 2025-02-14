Shares for the future: star stock might be good value now

Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH) maintains our infrastructure. Its services are needed through thick and thin to keep the lights on, the trains running, and the traffic flowing. Now it has hit a bump in the road, the shares might also be good value. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Free Regular Investing | Open an investment Account Scoring Renew Holdings: bump in the road That bump is not visible in the results for the year to September 2024, in which Renew achieved double digit revenue and profit growth. The Past (dependable) [3] Profitable growth: Double-digit revenue and profit growth [1]

Strong finances: Decent average cash conversion, modest obligations [1]

Through thick and thin: Lowest RoC (return on capital) 25% in 2019 [1] I have chosen to calculate growth rates and average profitability over a period of just six years, starting in 2019 because the company changed significantly around that time. In 2018 it disposed of Forefront and acquired QTS. Loss-making Forefront was a failed acquisition from 2014. It installed and maintained gas mains. QTS is a successful acquisition, the company’s biggest ever, which augmented its already sizable Rail business.

Renew has been highly profitable and grown strongly. At 71%, cash conversion in 2024 was near the low end of its historic range. Net financial obligations have ticked up to the long-term average because of this and three modest acquisitions during the year. In January, Renew warned rail activity had slowed. Profit in 2025 is likely to be lower than anticipated, although still higher than it was in 2024 thanks to the company’s booming Water division and acquisitions. 19 financially robust companies to own in 2025

Industry sources have linked the profit warning to a deterioration in Network Rail's finances, which means the owner and operator of Britain's rail infrastructure is spending less in the first year of the latest "Control Period". Control Periods are five-year funding and planning cycles. Renew says it started this Control Period with a broader geographic reach and a wider range of services than it did the previous one. Based on past experience, it expects business to pick up later in the cycle to meet committed levels of spending. The Present (distinctive) [2.5] Discernible business: Infrastructure maintenance and renewal, legacy building claims [0.5]

With experienced people: Experienced board [1]

That creates value for customers: Skilled workforce, innovative equipment [1] Renew has changed shape over the years. In 2024 it disposed of Walter Lilly, the last remaining element of a building division that traced its origins back more than 200 years. Since 2006, when Renew changed its name from Montpelier, the company’s strategy has focused on engineering services. That is maintaining, repairing and renewing infrastructure in four markets, Rail, Infrastructure (highways and wireless telecom), Energy (nuclear, electricity, wind) and Environment (water). Frustratingly, Renew does not divulge how much revenue or profit it earns from each market, but Rail is probably the most important. Renew has made large Rail acquisitions, and it is the largest provider of maintenance and renewals services to Network Rail, the owner and operator of Britain’s railway, which is probably its biggest customer, responsible for 40% of revenue. Renew’s rail businesses manage rail assets, pin soil and rocks to embankments, control vegetation, put up fences, clear and maintain drains, and provide electrification services. The company helps with nuclear waste treatment, reprocessing, decommissioning and decontamination. It is the second-largest provider of road restraint systems in England (aka crash barriers) and works for 10 of the 12 combined waste and water companies. We can get an impression of its broad-based expansion from its spending on acquisitions.

