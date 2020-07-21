ii view: Euromoney confirms pandemic effect

Nine-month trading to 30 June

Revenue down 13.7% to £255.4 million

Net cash up 67% to £13.9 million

Management said:

"The action we have taken to reduce costs and preserve cash supports our robust balance sheet. This, together with our high level of subscriptions, allows us to maintain investment in future growth. In addition, it will allow us to make further small acquisitions and supports the return to paying dividends, as soon as the Board considers it can do so prudently."

ii round-up:

Business information provider Euromoney Institutional Investor (LSE:ERM) today reported a 13.7% fall in nine-month sales, hit by Covid-19, as the pandemic cancelled its face-to-face business events.

But recent acquisitions had been performing strongly, while cash held had risen from £8.3 million at the end of the first half to £13.9 million.

Euromoney shares rose by more than 2% in afternoon UK trading, having fallen by more than a third year-to-date. Shares for fellow events organiser Informa (LSE:INF) have nearly halved in 2020, while shares for advertising company WPP (LSE:WPP) are down by just over 40%.

A move to virtual or online events was helping to partly offset some of the lost face-to-face business. Cancelled and postponed events due to the pandemic had reduced revenue growth by 16%.

On an adjusted basis, group revenues had fallen by 2%. Continued growth for its Pricing and Data & Market Intelligence segments were offset by ongoing challenges at its Asset Management business.

A previous review of Asset Management had concluded that it should be kept and not sold given its high levels of recurring subscription revenue, attractive profit margins and strong market positions. A return to growth is being pursued via continued investment in sales and marketing and increased cross-selling of products. Divisional underlying revenue fell by 9%.

For the Price or price discovery business, adjusted sales rose by 2%, hindered by weakness in advertising. For Data & Market Intelligence, it reported a 1% rise in adjusted revenues. Wealth-X, the market-leading provider of data-driven intelligence on the world's wealthiest individuals was recently added to its armoury.

At the half-year stage, Euromoney reported a 15% fall in adjusted pre-tax profit to £39.3 million, with no interim dividend declared.

ii view:

Euromoney is a global provider of market intelligence, price discovery and events. Group sales are generated from a combination of publication subscriptions, paid advertising across its publications and events.

For investors, moves to turn around the underperforming Asset Management division offer reassurance, while opportunities to add growth via acquisition such as its buy of Wealth-X continue to be found. Subscription revenues, as the largest segment of revenues, offer resilience compared to a continual search for new sales. But for now, with hard evidence of recovery yet to be seen, and Covid-19 still casting a shadow over its events business, there appears to be no rush to add to any existing holdings.

Positives:

Product & geographical diversity

Net cash increased

Negatives:

Asset Management business underperforming

Dividend payment suspended

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Buy

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

