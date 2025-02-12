ii view: JD Wetherspoon's glass half full despite tax hikes
Focused on customer value in tough economic times and harbouring hopes of expanding the estate to 1,000 pubs. Buy, sell, or hold?
12th February 2025 15:33
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
Share on
First-half trading update to 26 January
- Total Like-For-Like (LFL) sales up 5.1%
- LFL bar sales up 4.5% - LFL food up 5.6%
- LFL slot/fruit machines sales up 11.7% - LFL hotel room sales down 6.5%
Guidance:
- Full-year net debt expected to be between £680 million and £700 million (FY24: £660 million)
- Full-year interest costs expected to be around £47 million (2024: £53 million)
Chairman Tim Martin said:
"From 1 April 2025 labour-related costs at Wetherspoon will increase by around £60 million per annum. Government-mandated wage increases have a significantly bigger impact on pub and restaurant companies than supermarkets.
"The company is confident of a reasonable outcome for the year, although forecasting is more difficult, given the extent of the increased costs."
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA
ii round-up:
Began in 1979, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW) today operates 796 pubs across the UK and Ireland with some also offering hotel accommodation.
Headquartered in Watford, Hertfordshire, it employs over 40,000 people.
For a round-up of this latest trading update announced on 22 January, please click here.
ii view:
The pub chain is known for converting unconventional premises such as former cinemas and banks into pubs. The FTSE 250 company today competes against rivals such as All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB), Fuller Smith & Turner Class A (LSE:FSTA) and Marston's (LSE:MARS).
Headed by founder Tim Martin, the pub operator’s estate peaked at 955 in December 2015. Management recently hinted at a return to 1,000 pubs. Bar sales over the 2024 financial year accounted for its biggest slug of revenues at 57%, followed by food at 38%, slot and fruit machines 3% and hotel accommodation most of the 2% balance.
For investors, increased staff related taxes following the government’s autumn 2024 Budget now see the pub operator increasing expected annual costs by £60 million. Full-year net debt may rise as high as £700 million compared with last year’s £660 million. Second-quarter LFL sales growth of 4.6% is down from 5.9% in the first quarter, while the weather regularly impacts customer demand and sales.
- The most attractive growth stocks now
- Gervais Williams: why I’m the most bullish I've been in 30 years
- Diageo's glass half-empty as sales forecasts scrapped
On the upside, management hopes to open seven pubs over the second half of the full year 2025, meaning its estate might not shrink for the first time in a decade. Investment in areas such as beer gardens and improved beer dispense systems is being made. A previous rejigging of its debt potentially assists management’s forecast for lower interest costs in 2025. The dividend was previously restarted leaving the shares on a forecast dividend yield of 2%, while competition has eased since the pandemic given the failure of many smaller players.
For now, thin profit margins, increased taxes and an ongoing tough backdrop for consumers warrant caution. A focus on consumer value and consensus analyst fair value estimate above 800p per share does imply potential here, although when that valuation might be realised is less clear.
Positives:
- Value customer offering
- Majority freehold properties
Negatives:
- Tough economic backdrop
- Rising taxes
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Strong hold
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.