ii view: Legal & General boosts profit and offers 7% divided yield

Exposure to an ageing population and profit aided by direct investments. Buy, sell, or hold?

Full-year results to 31 December 2021

Operating profit up 11% to £2.26 billion

Profit before tax up 76% to £2.63 billion

Solvency II coverage ratio of 187%, up from 175%

Total full-year dividend up 5% to 18.45p per share

Chief executive Nigel Wilson said:

“We have a track record of value creation and a longstanding commitment to Inclusive Capitalism and ESHG. The expected reform of Solvency II, the roll-out of the UK government's levelling up programme, and our growing international businesses underscore our confidence in our ability to continue delivering on a broad range of profitable growth opportunities."

ii round-up:

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) today posted record results on a number of fronts, with profit broadly in line with City expectations.

Post-tax profit exceeded £2 billion for the first time, while revenues at its asset management business surpassed the £1 billion marker. Crucially, L&G’s exposure to Russia is small at approximately 0.1% of its assets under management.

L&G shares rose by around 4% in UK trading, bringing their gain since pandemic market lows in March 2020 to more than 80%. Shares for rival Aviva (LSE:AV.) are up by a similar amount, while Asia-focused Prudential (LSE:PRU) is up by just over 30%.

A strong rebound in the housebuilding market and valuation increases helped L&G’s alternative asset, or capital investment business (LGC) post the biggest gain in operating profit of 68%. The division has direct investments totalling around £29 billion, including some £1.4 billion invested in renewable energy.

New business growth aided operating profit at its insurance division to expand by 42%. A 5% year-over-year increase in the total full-year dividend to 18.45p per share also proved in line with management’s medium-term goals.

L&G’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 26 May.