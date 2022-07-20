ii view: Netflix shares rally after 2022 horror show

Plans for a new service were announced in tandem with these second-quarter results. We assess prospects.

Second-quarter results to 30 June

Lost nearly 1 million subscribers to a total of 220.67 million

Revenue up 8.6% year-over-year to $7.97 billion

Earnings per share up 8% to $3.20

Guidance:

Expects to add new subscribers of 1 million during the third quarter

ii round-up:

Global streaming media giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported better-than-expected quarterly subscriber numbers following its first quarterly loss in customers in over a decade during the previous quarter.

Second-quarter subscriber losses come in at just under one million compared to management’s prior forecast for a loss of two million. It also announced plans to introduce a cheaper service which plays adverts in early 2023 to accompany its push for a crackdown on password sharing.

Netflix shares rallied by more than 6% in after-hours US trading having fallen by around two-thirds year-to-date. Shares for rival streamers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Prime owner Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are down by 36% and 29% so far during 2022. The Nasdaq composite index is down by a quarter.

Netflix forecast a subscriber gain of one million during the current third quarter to the end of September, below Wall Street estimates of around 1.8 million and down from 2021’s third quarter gain of 4.38 million new customers.

Earnings per share for the Californian headquartered company rose 8% to $3.20, beating analyst forecasts nearer to $3 per share.

Broker Morgan Stanley retained its ‘equal-weight’ rating on the shares following the results, summarising Netflix’s plans as accelerating its revenue growth while moderating its content investment growth.

Revenue of $7.97 billion during the period, although up 8.6% year-over-year, marginally missed Wall Street hopes nearer to just over $8 billion. Paid memberships for its core US and Canadian business fell by 1.3 million, making for three quarterly losses during the last five quarters.