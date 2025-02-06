ii view: nuclear specialist Babcock powers up profit hopes
A promoter of climate friendly energy and supporting military services in a politically uncertain world. We assess prospects for this FTSE 250 company.
6th February 2025 10:36
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
Share on
Third-quarter trading update to 31 December
Chief Executive David Lockwood said:
"Today's announcement demonstrates that successful execution of our strategy is continuing to deliver value for all our stakeholders. Our engineering skills and know-how are in ever greater demand and with significant opportunities before us, I look forward to further profitable growth."
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA
ii round-up:
Engineering and defence focused Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) today increased its sales and profit expectations given continuing strong demand for nuclear and marine services.
The FTSE 250 company now expects full-year sales to the end of March of around £4.9 billion, driving profit above current City estimates. Analysts had forecast revenue of up to £4.78 billion, with profits as high as £339.7 million.
Babcock shares rose 10% in UK trading having come into this latest news up 17% over the last year. That’s better than a 9% gain for the FTSE 250 index itself over that time and ahead of a less than 1% gain for UK defence giant BAE Systems (LSE:BA.).
Babcock delivers critical and complex engineering services across the four areas of nuclear, marine, land and aviation. Growing demand for the building and decommissioning of civil sector nuclear facilities continues to contribute to group performance. So does support for nuclear submarines.
As well as designing, building and servicing warships and submarines, Babcock also supports land and aviation fleets such as those of the British Army and Australia’s air ambulance services.
Year-to-date developments include the start of a £560 million programme to upgrade HMS Victorious, one the UK’s four Vanguard nuclear deterrent submarines, and leave it fit for service into the 2030’s. There's also a new 17-year €800 million contract to support military air training for the French Air and Navy services.
Full-year results to late March are likely to be announced mid-to-late July.
ii view:
Employing over 28,000 people, Babcock provides equipment support, training and equipment manufacturing to defence, security, and civil markets. Nuclear accounted for its biggest slice of adjusted operating profits at the half stage at 45%. That was followed by Land at 27%, Marine 24% and Aviation the balance of 4%. Geographically, its home UK market generated most sales last year at 70%, followed by Australasia at 8% and North America coming in at under 5%.
For investors, ethical concerns given exposure to weapons will deter some investors. The stretched finances of its biggest customer, the UK government, warrant consideration, with defence spending potentially easier to cut than say health or education. Costs for industry generally remain elevated, while a price-to-net asset value above the three-year average may suggest the shares are not obviously cheap.
On the upside, exposure to nuclear energy, given no CO2 emissions under climate change concerns, is not to be overlooked. Heightened global geopolitical tensions continue to support defence spending. There's a diversity of product and services and underlying customers, while a forecast dividend yield of around 1% is not to be ignored.
For now, and despite continued risks, a consensus analyst fair value estimate above 630p a share is likely to please fans of this specialist engineer.
Positives:
- Order backlog supports revenues
- Diversity of sectors
Negatives:
- Subject to government spending plans
- Elevated costs
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Buy
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.