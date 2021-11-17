Inflation watch: cost of living surges to 10-year high

With the price of fuel, energy and food all rising fast, life for savers continues to get harder, and there’s no sign it will get easier any time soon.

Households have been braced for inflation to peak at 5.4% after figures for October today fuelled fears that post-pandemic price pressures are proving to be more persistent.

The consumer prices index (CPI) jumped to a decade-high of 4.2%, which is above the rate of 3.9% forecast in the City and compares with the 3.1% seen in September. The CPI including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 3.8%, up from 2.9% in the 12 months to September. The retail prices index (RPI) measure of inflation is now at 6%, its highest level in two decades.

Analysis of the CPI figures from the Office for National Statistics shows no hiding place for households, with fuel inflation running at 21.5%, energy price inflation surging from 0.2% to 7.8% and food inflation up to 1.3% from 0.9%.

Economists at Deutsche Bank now see the consumer prices measure of inflation peaking at 5.4% in April, with RPI nearing 7% as a result of that month's expected change in Ofgem's energy price cap. There's the additional threat that second-round effects stemming from a tight labour market will prolong the inflationary pressures.

This means the Bank of England will be a long way off its 2% inflation target for much of next year, even if policymakers do next month deliver the 0.15% rise in interest rates most in the City had expected in November.

With inflation heading upwards and the jobs market proving robust after the end of the furlough scheme, there's now little standing in the way of a rate rise to 0.25%.

Such a move will be scant consolation for savers, who can expect to experience the pain of inflation eating into their cash reserves for some time yet.

This month the average rate on an easy access savings account stood at a paltry 0.19%, some 0.43% lower than two years ago. Today's best rate is with Shawbrook Bank at 0.67%.