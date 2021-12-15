Inflation watch: lengthy prices boom means more misery for savers

The idea of transitory inflation has been well and truly put to bed, with experts predicting high inflation will last deep into 2022. Graeme Evans explains why.

Savers will see erosion of their cash last several more months after today's inflation figure jumped to a bigger-than-expected 5.1%, close to the highest level since 1992.

Economists are warning the annual rate will linger near the current level for around six months and may even go higher in April before falling back towards 2% at the end of 2022.

That's a depressing prospect for savers, given that the average easy access rate is currently just 0.19% and Moneyfacts reports the best on the market is 0.71% from Investec Bank.

A near-term interest rate hike from the Bank of England would be a step in the right direction, but even that's far from certain due to the worries over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The Bank's monetary policy committee meeting concludes tomorrow, with the City expecting policymakers to hold their nerve and keep rates at their 0.1% low for another month.

That's despite the inflation spike and yesterday's warning from the International Monetary Fund about the dangers of being too slow tackling the dangers of rising prices.

Ellie Henderson, Investec economist, said today: “There is now the real risk of inflation becoming entrenched, especially considering the signs of second round effects in terms of rising wages, supported by a strong labour market.

“But this is balanced against the threat to the economic recovery from the new Omicron variant.”

She expects the Bank to leave rates unchanged, but adds that current price pressures may get worse if a new wave of infections leads to further labour shortages from self-isolation rules or if stricter social restrictions result in a bump in demand for goods.