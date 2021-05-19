Inflation watch: savings rate shortfall widest since January 2020

Savers have been dealt another blow as inflation rises again – but it’s not all bad news.

Inflation is the enemy of the saver, especially when it's impossible to find savings deals that beat it. Some of the most popular savings deals are easy access accounts, but the average deal doesn't come close to beating inflation - which is set to soar further this year.

This is the third article in a monthly series that will examine the effect of inflation on your savings.

Savers have been left high and dry as a surprise hike in the cost of clothes and energy means no savings deals currently beat the rate of inflation.

Inflation was 1.5% last month, according to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), up from 0.7% in March.

The ONS said easing lockdown rules and shops reopening on 12 April led to a rise in the cost of clothes and shoes. Gas and electricity prices rose because the energy regulator allowed providers to increase their tariffs last month, and petrol costs increased in line with rising oil prices.

However, no savings deals in April paid more than 1.5%. This means cash held in any new savings deals will lose spending power over time.

Rachel Springall, of Moneyfacts, said: “The current level of inflation will make a clear impact on savers, as unless they have their cash already stashed away in a fixed rate account that can beat it, the spending power of their cash has been eroded in real terms.”

The typical easy access savings deal paid just 0.16% last month, the same as in March, according to financial experts Moneyfacts.

Easy access deals are popular with savers as they allow quick withdrawals of cash. But the top easy access account, from Atom Bank, pays a meagre 0.5%.

The chart below shows the widening gulf between inflation and the typical easy access deal – the widest since January 2020, before the pandemic took hold.