Inflation watch: temporary reprieve for savers

Inflation is the enemy of the saver, especially when it's hard to find savings deals that beat it. Some of the most popular savings deals are easy access accounts, but the average deal doesn't come close to beating inflation - which is set to soar this year.

This is the first article in a monthly series that will examine the effect of inflation on your savings.

Savers’ cash pots faced severe erosion in February, despite the gap closing between inflation and interest paid on the average easy-access account.

Inflation was 0.4% last month, according to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), down from 0.7% in January.

However, the typical easy access savings deal paid just 0.17% last month, a drop on January’s almost as dismal 0.18%, according to financial experts Moneyfacts. These accounts are popular with savers as they offer instant access to cash savings.

The 23 basis point difference between the two figures means the cash reserves of many savers held in these accounts are effectively losing spending power. And they will continue to do so as long as inflation exceeds the interest rates available on them.

But shopping around for the best deals means savers can offset the damaging effect of inflation on their cash.

The current best deal pays 0.5%, from Yorkshire Building Society. Savers must have at least £100 to open the deal, and can only withdraw money once a year before losing interest.

The second-best deal pays 0.45%, from Monmouthshire Building Society. But this pays interest on a tiered basis. Savers get 0.25% on balances between £100 and £5,000, 0.35% on balances between £5,000 and £25,000 and the full 0.45% on deposits of more than £25,000.

However, the deal does allow 150 withdrawals a year.

Analysis from Moneyfacts found 100 savings deals beat inflation at 0.7% last month, and 326 beat it now.

The chart below shows the pain so many easy access account customers are going through. The interest rate paid by the typical easy access deal has fallen steadily since March last year.