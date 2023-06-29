interactive investor to increase interest on cash balances from 1 July 2023

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, will increase the rate of interest on cash balances in its ISA, SIPP and Trading Account from 1 July 2023.

The platform has also introduced an additional tier on cash over £100,000.

All the new rates are based on British pounds, or the equivalent value in US dollars.

Cash balances on ii’s ISA and Junior ISA will pay 1.50% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000 (up from 1.25% currently). Balances over £10,000 and up to £100,000 will pay 2.5% Gross (up from 2.25% currently). And a new tier on the cash value over £100,000 will pay 3.5% Gross (customers currently receive 2.25%, which applies to anything over £10,000).

For SIPPs, interactive investor will pay 2.25% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000 (up from 2% currently), and 3% Gross on the value over £10,000 and up to £100,000 (this is unchanged on the current rate). A new tier on the cash value over £100,000 will pay 3.5% Gross (customers currently receive 3%, which applies to anything over £10,000).

For trading accounts, interactive investor will pay 1.5% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000 (up from 1.25% currently) and 2.5% Gross on the value over £10,000, and up to £100,000 (up from 2.25% currently). A new tier on the cash value over £100,000 will pay 3.5% Gross (customers currently receive 2.25%, which applies to anything over £10,000).