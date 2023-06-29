interactive investor to increase interest on cash balances from 1 July 2023
interactive investor will introduce a new tiering level on cash over £100,000.
interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, will increase the rate of interest on cash balances in its ISA, SIPP and Trading Account from 1 July 2023.
The platform has also introduced an additional tier on cash over £100,000.
All the new rates are based on British pounds, or the equivalent value in US dollars.
Cash balances on ii’s ISA and Junior ISA will pay 1.50% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000 (up from 1.25% currently). Balances over £10,000 and up to £100,000 will pay 2.5% Gross (up from 2.25% currently). And a new tier on the cash value over £100,000 will pay 3.5% Gross (customers currently receive 2.25%, which applies to anything over £10,000).
For SIPPs, interactive investor will pay 2.25% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000 (up from 2% currently), and 3% Gross on the value over £10,000 and up to £100,000 (this is unchanged on the current rate). A new tier on the cash value over £100,000 will pay 3.5% Gross (customers currently receive 3%, which applies to anything over £10,000).
For trading accounts, interactive investor will pay 1.5% Gross on cash balances up to £10,000 (up from 1.25% currently) and 2.5% Gross on the value over £10,000, and up to £100,000 (up from 2.25% currently). A new tier on the cash value over £100,000 will pay 3.5% Gross (customers currently receive 2.25%, which applies to anything over £10,000).
Interest is applied at account level. Cash balances held in ISAs and JISAs, Trading Accounts, and SIPPs are treated separately.
Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor, says: “Following the most recent base rate rise, we are again increasing our rates and updating our tiering structure.
“There are many sound reasons why customers choose to maintain cash balances on investment platforms in the short term. But overall, we continue to see changing investor behaviour, with free regular investing across our range coinciding with a significant increase in monthly investing, and these customers are tending to hold less cash than lump sum investors.
“Ultimately, we are about value, service, choice, and insight, all designed to help customers become better, more engaged investors. And now there are genuine alternatives to cash due to higher yields on fixed income and money market funds, we continue to focus on developing the best content to help our customers make the right choice for them.”
Note: AER stands for Annual Equivalent Rate and shows the interest rate received over the year taking into account the effect of compounding interest payments.
