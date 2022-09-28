interactive investor launches new ‘On the Money’ podcast

The new show will be hosted by a leading team of experts.

Building on the success and momentum of ii’s suite of podcasts, interactive investor, the second-largest DIY investment platform in the UK, is launching a new show – ‘On The Money.’

The show will bring the best of all of our podcasts in one, in a more digestible format for listeners.

With new episodes every Thursday, the first on 6 October, Becky O'Connor, ii’s Head of Pensions and Savings, and Kyle Caldwell, ii’s Collectives Editor, will do a deep-dive into the biggest stories and emerging trends of the week.

Topics will also include fund, investment trust and broader market stories, unpicking what these might mean for investors and providing practical ideas for them to take away.

The podcast will also welcome a range of expert voices from the industry, who will share their valuable insights. There will also be opportunities for listeners to write in with their questions.

‘On The Money’ will incorporate elements of the longstanding ‘Funds Fan’ series, while another popular ii podcast, ‘The Richard Hunter Interview’, will move to the ii YouTube channel as a video-based interview show.

A key success has been ‘The ii Family Money Show,’ with leading broadcaster Gabby Logan. In just its first year, ‘The ii Family Money Show’ featured in the top 20 of the Apple Business chart and secured a place in the top 5 of the Apple Investing chart.

The show also won a prestigious Lovie Award – the only truly pan-European awards honouring online excellence. The show is shortlisted for the same award this year.

Scott Walker, Head of Multimedia, interactive investor, says: “It’s been hugely encouraging to see not only the numbers of listeners to our podcasts steadily increasing, but also the loyal following many of them have had since we launched them. Our team of experts have built an established audience, and our plan now is to grow and engage with them even further.

“'On The Money’ will have investing at its heart - covering funds, investment trusts, markets, pensions, and personal finance. The world of investment is constantly changing, and our content and media output needs to continue to reflect this. We believe ‘On the Money’ will bring the best of all of our podcasts in one, in a more digestible format for our listeners.

“Ultimately, we are excited to continue to bring in a diverse range of perspectives and empower our listeners to make more informed decisions about their hard-earned savings and investments.”

On The Money will be launching on 6 October.

It will be available on all podcast apps, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, and Google Podcasts

We want you to get involved as much as possible. Join the conversation on Twitter @iiOnTheMoney. Or send us a question to OTM@ii.co.uk and we’ll answer it in the best way we can.