Interview: Richard Hunter discusses the UK banking sector

14th May 2021 10:28

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Watch interactive investor's head of markets Richard Hunter being interviewed by Simon Lambert of This is Money, where the pair discuss the big issues affecting Britain's banking sector.

The Investing Show by This is Money

Britain's big four banks' shares sank as the coronavirus crisis hit but could a stronger-than-expected recovery finally see investors fall in love with them again?

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY), HSBC (LSE:HSBA), Barclays (LSE:BARC) and NatWest (LSE:NWG) have all reported that things aren't as bad as first feared, so could investors fall back in love with banks again? 

interactive investor's Richard Hunter talks to Simon Lambert of This is Money, delving into the big name banks, how they differ, and the challenges and opportunities they face.

