Investing in themes: the opportunities and pitfalls
Kyle is joined by Jon Maier of Global X ETFs, which has a number of thematic ETFs. They discuss the pros and cons of investing in themes, how an index tracking a theme is constructed, and why themes should be seen as satellite holdings.
Thematic investing offers you the chance to capitalise on the big future trends of the world. There are numerous themes, but the main ones include cloud computing, robotics and automation, adoption of electric cars, and clean energy. In this episode, Kyle is joined by Jon Maier, chief investment officer at Global X ETFs, which has a number of thematic ETFs. The duo discuss the pros and cons of investing in themes, how an index tracking a theme is constructed, and why themes should be viewed as satellite holdings.
