Interactive Investor

Investing in themes: the opportunities and pitfalls

Kyle is joined by Jon Maier of Global X ETFs, which has a number of thematic ETFs. They discuss the pros and cons of investing in themes, how an index tracking a theme is constructed, and why themes should be seen as satellite holdings.

23rd November 2023 09:51

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

Thematic investing offers you the chance to capitalise on the big future trends of the world. There are numerous themes, but the main ones include cloud computing, robotics and automation, adoption of electric cars, and clean energy. In this episode, Kyle is joined by Jon Maier, chief investment officer at Global X ETFs, which has a number of thematic ETFs. The duo discuss the pros and cons of investing in themes, how an index tracking a theme is constructed, and why themes should be viewed as satellite holdings.

Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: what I’d do next with this successful share tip

44 minutes ago

Shareholders told to vote against FTSE 250 chief’s pay deal

about 3 hours ago

Bond Watch: a muted market reaction to the Autumn Statement

about 2 hours ago

Ian Cowie: an investment trust to pique the curiosity of contrarians

1 day ago

Nick Train buys new holding that’s 'done nothing for five years'

about 24 hours ago

How to beat the market: how, why and when quality investing works

1 day ago

Autumn Statement 2023: what does it mean for you?

2 days ago

Autumn Statement 2023: the ISA rule changes, and the tweaks not made

2 days ago

Mark Slater: the beaten-up UK growth shares we are buying

3 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

25 days ago